'I Messed Up' LaGuardia Air Traffic Controller Was Juggling Sky And Ground Traffic By Himself Right Before Deadly Crash With Firetruck

When there's a plane crash, the topic of conversation almost always immediately goes to who was at fault. In the case of the deadly crash between Air Canada Express flight 8646 and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport, early reports seem to indicate that fault lies with the air traffic controller in the tower. But, while it may look like the controller was at fault in this tragedy that took the lives of two Air Canada pilots, he certainly had the deck stacked against him.

The unidentified air traffic controller was in charge of both air and ground traffic at the time of the crash. While that's not necessarily out of the ordinary — especially for late-night hours — it should be. It meant that he was in charge of telling both planes in the air, planes on the ground and vehicles on the ground where they needed to go. While ATC Specialists are undoubtedly highly trained, it can certainly become too much for anybody, particularly at really busy airports like LaGuardia.

Leading up to the crash, the controller was tasked with his normal duties, as well as dealing with a rejected takeoff from an United Airlines flight that smelled something strange and asked for a fire response and to return to the gate. Unfortunately, there were no gates available, so the controller had to navigate that mess, and things were made even worse when the plane made a left instead of a right on a taxiway.