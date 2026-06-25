2026 Hit Us All Hard, Here's How To Get Good Deals On Previously-Leased Cars

We've seen signs of affordability returning to the automotive marketplace this year. For one thing, there's an expanding range of credible and cheap new cars on the market for under $25,000. It also looks like automakers plan to build more cheap car models in the near future.

Yet you can't avoid the fact that new cars are unaffordable for many Americans. Indeed, despite headlines about a coming new era of cheaper vehicles, Kelley Blue Book (now owned by Cox Automotive) points out that "some of the most affordable segments saw sizeable increases" in their average transaction prices for May of 2026 — the most recent month for which data was available when this article was written. To really put the situation into perspective, the average transaction price (ATP) for subcompact and compact SUVs reached record highs in that period.

Moreover, the 2026 outlook from Deloitte predicts that if the economy continues on its current course, without significant positive or negative disruptions, real consumer spending is expected to drop to 2.1% this year, a decrease of 0.6% versus 2025. Tariffs, high energy costs, and falling immigration levels are all expected to be major contributors to the drop off.

All that makes shopping for a previously-leased car a great way to get ahead of the game. Now, finding the best deals may not be easy, but it can be rewarding. Just remember our top tips on buying previously leased cars. Some, like doing your own research into fair market value and having the vehicle inspected, will be familiar to most used-car shoppers. Others, such as negotiating an early buyout, zero in on leasing specifically. All can help you save money.