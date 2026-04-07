Dealership 'Middleman Tax' Is Adding Nearly $5,000 To Car Prices

Unless you're a car dealer, you're probably not a fan of car dealers. We've actually told you that more than three-in-four Americans think dealers are lying to them about car prices. Well, get prepared to add a little injury to the insult, because not only are they annoying middlemen we're forced to deal with by law, a new study claims that the entire model is actually costing customers more money, and that's before we even get into the markups that are being thrown on cars these days.

Apparently, state laws requiring automakers to sell vehicles through franchised dealers are adding somewhere between $3,934 and $4,992 to the transaction price of each and every car they sell, according to the International Center for Law & Economics, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization. They call it the "middleman tax," and it's exactly as frustrating as it sounds. It's based on the idea that the average new car costs $50,000 and accounts for a number of inefficiencies that stem from the dealer franchise model.

Right off the bat, to maintain inventory on the lot, dealers need to shell out $1,045 and $1,105 in caring costs," according to the study, which was first reported on by The Drive. From there, add in interest rates between 6% and 9% and another $1,600 associated with helping move that inventory, which — mind you — doesn't always match up with customer demand. Then, you've gotta consider overhead for facilities, staff and commission, which comes out to be somewhere between $1,200 and $1,900 per vehicle. All of these costs, according to the ICLE, are unavoidable, and they get past onto regular schmucks like you and me.