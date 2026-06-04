Does It Really Matter If Your Mechanic Is ASE Certified?
To know if ASE certification matters, it's important to actually understand what attaining that certificate entails. The ASE was founded in 1972, and it stands for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. In order to obtain the certification, a mechanic must have 2 years of on-the-job training, or 1 year of experience combined with a 2-year automotive repair degree. That's just to qualify for certification, so this is far more than just a quick 20-minute crash course on wrench skills you should learn.
The tests themselves come at this point, and passing is not a given — one third of those who take them fail. Even for those that do pass, in order to keep the accreditation, they must retake the test every 5 years. ASE does this so that it can ensure certified mechanics stay up to date with the latest in automotive technology.
So, does this certification matter? Well, if a customer has had previous mechanic horror stories, or is simply expecting a high standard of service, a knowledgeable mechanic, and someone who takes their profession seriously, then, yes, it matters. It's just one of the many signs of a good mechanic. That's not to say that a mechanic who hasn't approached ASE for certification can't deliver all of these qualities, and the industry is full of highly skilled technicians without these certifications. ASE certifications also don't mean that a mechanic can't make a mistake. However, the certification does highlight to the customer that they stand a good chance of getting the service they are searching for with that particular technician.
A closer look at getting ASE certified
With ASE certification, there isn't just 1 standard test. That wouldn't make much sense, as a technician focusing on repairing small city cars wouldn't need to have the same knowledge as someone who works on heavy-duty trucks all day. In order to keep things relevant, ASE offers a total of 58 certification tests, across 13 different areas of expertise.
Obtaining the accreditation requires the aforementioned expertise and education, and at that point, there are some fees to pay. They aren't extortionate — registration costs are $34, and most test fees are $62, although more specialized certification can cost more. This is great, as high fees would potentially exclude a significant number of excellent mechanics, holding them back from finding success in the segment. Recertification has similar registration and test fees.
The tests take between 60 and 90 minutes and have between 40 and 85 questions, while recertification tests take less than half the time, due to having roughly half the number of questions.
Users on online forums have questioned whether pursuing the certification is worthwhile or not, and while some suggest that it's not, others who have the certification claim that they did see value in it. One user said getting it while young is best seen as an investment in oneself, while another said their ASE certification was essential for achieving raises and keeping a secure position.