Does It Really Matter If Your Mechanic Is ASE Certified?

To know if ASE certification matters, it's important to actually understand what attaining that certificate entails. The ASE was founded in 1972, and it stands for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. In order to obtain the certification, a mechanic must have 2 years of on-the-job training, or 1 year of experience combined with a 2-year automotive repair degree. That's just to qualify for certification, so this is far more than just a quick 20-minute crash course on wrench skills you should learn.

The tests themselves come at this point, and passing is not a given — one third of those who take them fail. Even for those that do pass, in order to keep the accreditation, they must retake the test every 5 years. ASE does this so that it can ensure certified mechanics stay up to date with the latest in automotive technology.

So, does this certification matter? Well, if a customer has had previous mechanic horror stories, or is simply expecting a high standard of service, a knowledgeable mechanic, and someone who takes their profession seriously, then, yes, it matters. It's just one of the many signs of a good mechanic. That's not to say that a mechanic who hasn't approached ASE for certification can't deliver all of these qualities, and the industry is full of highly skilled technicians without these certifications. ASE certifications also don't mean that a mechanic can't make a mistake. However, the certification does highlight to the customer that they stand a good chance of getting the service they are searching for with that particular technician.