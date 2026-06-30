How Hollywood's Fear Of VCRs Made It Harder For You To Work On Your Car

"The things you own end up owning you," said Tyler Durden in Fight Club. His rebuke of consumer culture could just as easily have come from someone with a line of project cars on their lawn, and no means of fixing them — or no right to fix them. In that vein, it's fitting that the ongoing right to repair legislation debate feels like a bizarre subplot pulled from a dystopian movie, because Hollywood's fear of VCRs made it harder for you to work on your car.

The hubbub over OEMs gate keeping software in cars to steer people toward authorized service centers (read: dealerships) is summarily about who can rightfully access the code inside the things you own. This treads into privacy waters, and modern digital rights management (DRM), which you may recognize from password-related media moments such as "Wait, they're not streaming that anymore?" and "Hey, where'd half my music library go?" And DRM leads right back to the copyright and fair use arguments at the core of Hollywood's beef with VCRs in the 1970s.

Film studios feared that Sony's new Betamax VCR technology would erode viewing control, stoke piracy, and stifle studio profits. Cue the lawyers and an attempt to stop VCR sales. The argument flopped in court, but it set off a chain reaction of legislation that evolved over the years. It now applies not only to music and film rights, but impacts a whole world of rapidly changing digital technology, like the software that runs the show in our cars.