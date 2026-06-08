Lucid Gravity Gets Hands-Free Driving Assistance Software With Latest Update

You still can't buy a true self-driving car, no matter what the Tesla fans in your life tell you. That said, Level 2 advanced driver-assistance software can briefly do a convincing impression of a self-driving car, and a few automakers even offer hands-free driving as an option when it's safe. On Monday, Lucid announced the Gravity would join the Air in offering hands-free driving, as part of its latest over-the-air update. According to Lucid, the update will also include "enhancements to navigation,

charging experience, and everyday usability," but the big story is still the Gravity getting hands-free driving.

As previously mentioned, Lucid already added hands-free driving to the Air, so it isn't a brand new feature for Lucid. Plus, a Level 2 system that's advanced enough to offer hands-free driving still can't quite match the Level 3 system that Mercedes-Benz introduced over three years ago. Convincing states to approve a Level 3 vehicle, however, is a little more complicated than adding hands-free capabilities to a Level 2 system, so the fact that Lucid's adding a less-advanced system to the Gravity should be more useful for more owners.

Details regarding the Gravity's new hands-free driving capabilities were limited, but the release did say that it will handle "steering, acceleration, and braking on compatible highways in North America," while also offering what Lucid calls "Hands-Free Lane Change." Drivers will also have access to a feature Lucid calls "Automatic Lane Change," which does pretty much what the name implies. Whether you signal to change lanes or not, if you have Lucid's Hands-Free Drive Assist turned on, your Gravity should be able to handle lane changes, as well as regular, non-emergency driving in situations where the car determines that's safe.