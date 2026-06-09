Ursa Ag Is Giving Farm Owners What They Really Want: A Repairable No-Tech Tractor

As the war for the Right to Repair your vehicles continues, some companies have doubled-down on making your self repairs outright impossible and expensive, while a rare few are doing right by making their products easier to service from the get-go. One Canadian company has taken the torch to manufacture repairable vehicles with no tech, just for a more niche industry: farming.

On its website, Ursa AG, the no-tech tractor company from Alberta, Canada describes itself as "founded out of the need for affordable, dependable tractors. Simple designs that eliminate unnecessary electronics, computers, and sensors." Its founder and owner, Doug Wilson, told 404 Media, "I talk to farmers every day and I hear from farmers every day about how they went out and bought machinery from 1987 so that it wouldn't have a computer on it" He added, "All of this came from a simple discussion with a customer who wanted to be able to turn [the tractor] on at the start of the day, to use it, and shut it off at the end of the day. It needed to work, so that's what we built."