Pop-Up Ads Are Appearing On Stellantis Infotainment Screens Again

How would you feel if you started your car, and a sales promotion appeared on the screen offering a discount on a new car? That's exactly what's happening to many Stellantis owners right now. Friend of the site Zerin Dube recently posted a picture on X of the ad he received in his Jeep Grand Cherokee for a $1,500 Loyalty Retail Bonus Cash on the purchase of a new Jeep. He also wrote, "Late stage capitalism popping up on our Grand Cherokee."

This is not the first time Stellantis owners have had to deal with spam in their vehicles. Earlier this year, a different Grand Cherokee owner repeatedly received a pop-up ad for an extended warranty that he didn't even qualify for, as he had exceeded the required mileage. The repetition was a bug, according to Stellantis, but it doesn't change the fact that the manufacturer continues to send spam to its cars. The part that amuses me most is how it asks, "Own a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, or Alfa Romeo Brand Vehicle?" They already know what you drive and so much more, so asking is unnecessary. You wouldn't be seeing this ad if you were driving something not made by Stellantis.