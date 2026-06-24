These Used Nissan Models Are Known For Their Unreliable CVTs

Continuously Variable Transmissions, or CVTs, became incredibly popular due to their ability to maximize both gear and fuel efficiency. A traditional transmission has a set number of gears, but there is technically a limitless number of ratios within a CVT, thanks to the pulley and belt/chain system operated within one.

That all sounds well and good, and in theory it absolutely is, which is why so many commuter-spec vehicles have adopted them. Among the many automakers going 'all-in' on CVTs is Nissan, and while that might seem like a positive for those looking to eke the most miles out of their pricey gas, there are some downsides.

Those downsides fall in the way of reliability issues. The durability of these transmissions has placed a big question mark over Nissan's reliability reputation in recent years, with Altima (2007-2018), Sentra (2007-2019), Maxima (2007-2019), Murano (2003-2019), Pathfinder (2013-2020), Quest (2011-2017), Rogue (2008-2019), and Versa (2007-2019) models taking most of the blame. As you can see, not every model year is at fault, but specialists highlighting this many models, ranging from 2003 through 2020, show how widespread problems are.

While timely maintenance is always essential, claims about these models' unreliable CVTs are backed by class-action lawsuits and warranty extensions, showing how it's not just the fault of drivers. For more evidence of the issue, just look at customer complaints. Both the NHSTA and CarComplaints log literally thousands of CVT-related complaints from Nissan owners.