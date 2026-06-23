3 Of The Least Reliable Plug-In Hybrids Of 2026 Have Already Been Discontinued

Plug-in hybrids sound like the perfect compromise. They have the battery range to handle daily commuting and running around, plus the option to tap into the convenience of switching over to traditional power fueled by dead dinosaurs. It's easy to assume that this represents perfect versatility in a car. However, while they seem like an easy win on paper, plug-in hybrids may be the worst of both worlds in practice. In fact, Consumer Reports recently published its "Least Reliable Plug-In Hybrids of 2026" list, and the vehicles included make a pretty strong case that adding a plug can also introduce complications.

According to recent reliability ratings from Consumer Reports, "traditional" (no plug) hybrids have 15% fewer reported issues than gas-only vehicles, whereas fully-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids together have 80% more problems than their gas-only counterparts. Clearly, hybridization alone isn't the issue — old-school hybrids do just fine. Maybe the problem is the extra complexity of combining a gas engine, battery pack, charging hardware, electric motors, and the software required to make the whole thing behave like one coherent vehicle.

The Chevy Volt marked the beginning of plug-in hybrids coming from a mainstream manufacturer, and that was in 2011, whereas early hybrids like the Toyota Prius and the Honda Insight have been around since the '90s. Either way, survival is not a given. Less than 6 months after Consumer Reports published its list, three of the models featured have already been discontinued, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. That said, the remaining entries are still on the market at the time of this writing. So, let's look at what went wrong, what's still hanging on, and which PHEVs may not make it through the 2026 model year.