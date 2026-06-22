NASA Almost Evacuated The ISS Because Russia Wanted To Drill The Hull And Use A Saw To Fix A Leak

On June 5, NASA ordered the astronauts of its Crew-12 mission to prepare to evacuate the International Space Station (ISS), because of a long-running air leak issue on the Russian side. Fortunately, after a few tense hours of the two Americans, one French, and one Russian huddling in the SpaceX Dragon capsule for emergency return, NASA sounded the all-clear. But what's leaking out now isn't air: it's the story of what exactly happened in low-Earth orbit to trigger this whole situation. And as it turns out, the root issue wasn't even the leak itself, but the Russian cosmonauts trying to fix it... with a drill and a saw. In space.

According to reporting from Ars Technica, the Russians had used a sealant to finally plug the leaks earlier this year. The leaks are all located in the PrK transfer tunnel connected to Russia's Zvezda module; essentially, it's a short hallway between the actual station and a dock for spacecraft. Normally, the PrK is depressurized, meaning there's no air in it at all. The trouble happens when it's pressurized, which they do when a spacecraft docks and cosmonauts need to retrieve the supplies onboard. Air has been seeping out of the 26-year-old tunnel for years, losing anywhere from 2-4 pounds per day. In the worst case scenario, the leak could lead to an explosive unraveling of the whole tunnel, the shrapnel from which could destroy the whole station. But with the sealant in place, all was well!

Until, of course, it wasn't. The leaks returned in May. And so, on June 4, Russian space agency Roscosmos told its American counterpart NASA that it would be trying something else: drilling the hull of a station in the unforgiving vacuum of space.