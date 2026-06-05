International Space Station Astronauts Ordered To Prepare For Evacuation, As If They Have Somewhere Else To Go

By Amber DaSilva
IN SPACE - MAY 23: In this handout image provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour orbit Earth during Endeavour's final sortie on May 23, 2011 in Space. Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli captured the first-ever images of an orbiter docked to the International Space Station from the viewpoint of a departing vessel as he returned to Earth in a Soyuz capsule. (Photo by Paolo Nespoli - ESA/NASA via Getty Images) Handout/Getty Images

If you're claustrophobic, you probably can't imagine a worse place to be than the International Space Station — 356 feet of interior space in which you're meant to live, work, and maintain the thin shell separating you from the cold vacuum of space. It seems your fears are warranted, because NASA astronauts aboard the station just had to huddle up in their transit spaceship and prepare for an emergency evacuation.

The prepare-to-evacuate order is a result of the ISS's air leak issue, according to the Guardian, which recently doubled in size — the station had been losing a pound of air per day to leaks in the decaying Russian half of the station, but those leaks recently increased to two pounds of air each day. In the interest of not suffocating, the crew of NASA's latest mission was ordered to shelter in its SpaceX capsule, ready to get out of Dodge at a moment's notice. Evacuating Florida when a hurricane comes is bad enough, can you imagine being ordered to evacuate the only island of habitability in an otherwise cold and unwelcoming infinite expanse?

A harrowing situation

IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 17: In this handout photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station is seen over a blue and white Earth, taken shortly after the Space Shuttle Atlantis undocked from the orbital outpost at 7:50 a.m. CDT. The unlinking completed six days, two hours and two minutes of joint operations with the station crew. Atlantis left the station with a new, second pair of 240-foot solar wings, attached to a new 17.5-ton section of truss with batteries, electronics and a giant rotating joint. The new solar arrays eventually will double the station's onboard power when their electrical systems are brought online during the next shuttle flight, planned for launch in December. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images) Nasa/Getty Images

The order came as Russian cosmonauts worked to diagnose and repair the air leaks, according to Reuters, which are located in a service tunnel connecting the Russian Zvezda module to a docking module. Luckily for all aboard the ISS, that tunnel can be hidden away behind airtight doors when not in use — that protection is what allowed the crew to return to normal operation when cosmonauts ended their repair work and closed the tunnel back up just minutes ago. 

While things have returned to normal aboard the ISS by now, it's still a reminder to all aboard that they're not exactly protected up there. The risk of losing air is real, made all the worse by these Zvezda cracks that still have no confirmed cause. While it's not yet clear whether this Russian repair operation was able to figure out where exactly the air is leaking from — and how to repair it — hopefully the cosmonauts involved got a little more information as to what's hurting the ISS. 

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