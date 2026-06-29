Why It's Hard To Pin Down Which Cars Are Truly Roadsters

The English language is malleable, and words' definitions tend to distort and loosen up as they age, particularly if the word isn't commonly used in daily vernacular. This goes a long way toward explaining why the term "roadster" can't really be whittled down to anything truly specific. For one thing, it's a made-up term, originally applied in the early 19th century to describe a horse that was suitable for pleasure riding rather than a workhorse. Several decades later, it grew into a term for a small, lightweight two-seat carriage — frequently not fully enclosed — pulled by a single small horse. And again, nearly 100 years from its origination, horse terms migrated over to cars and a small two-seat automobile became known as a roadster.

Obviously, cars changed a lot from the early 1900s through the post-World War II American car-enthusiast explosion. The definition has largely stabilized, but the cars themselves were transformed. A roadster now is typically a small two-seat sports car, usually one with a completely removable roof, and often without side windows. A roadster driver is typically someone who values connecting with their automobile and feeling the road rise up to greet them. This type of convertible is occasionally called a spider or a cute litle barchetta, and before it got all muddled up, these terms were all used for vehicles intended for competitive sport driving.

Early examples of roadsters can be found in the 1910 Mercer Raceabout or the 1912 Stutz Bear Cat. Aftermarket roadster-style bodies were available from any number of manufacturers for commonplace cars like the Ford Model A and Model T, converting them from typical family-toting daily drivers to race-ready two-seaters. They were essentially the first track-day cars, built to be driven to the racetrack, raced, and driven back home again.