The Rare British Roadster That Helped Inspire The Mazda Miata

The Mazda Miata. It's a model so iconic by now that it feels strange to imagine the automotive landscape without it. It stands almost alone in 2025 as an affordable, two-seat, drop-top option for drivers who just want a minimal-frills sports car they can enjoy equally on a commute and on the weekends. We think everyone should drive a Miata at least once, and while there aren't many similar options on sale today, winding the clock back a few more decades reveals that — roughly 20 to 40 years prior to the Miata's arrival — cars like this were much more commonplace.

They didn't hail from Japan, though. In fact, there was very little in the way of cars hailing from Japan in this era. Instead, it was the British who were churning out small and affordable sports cars, and they did a good job of it, too. Triumph TRs, the MG B and C, Jensens, and even bigger, more potent stuff like Jags and Astons were in production for years. However, it was a much more delicate model that would later serve as the primary inspiration for Mazda's world-dominating Miata.

That sports car was the Lotus Elan. It was tiny, like tiny-tiny, small enough to make you think twice about whether you'd even fit inside of it. That should come as no surprise, as Colin Chapman's Lotus was all about keeping weight low, and the Elan's diminutive proportions certainly did a good job of that – it tipped the scales at just 1,290 pounds.