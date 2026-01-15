Runaway Carriage Reminds Us Once Again That Horses Don't Belong In New York City

A winter ride through New York City's Central Park in a horse-drawn carriage might be as romantic as it gets, at least if the Christmas movies are to be believed. Of course, Christmas movies do tend to leave out the poop, so that probably helps. Plus, the main characters usually don't have to worry about any horses panicking and making a run for it when a densely populated, loud city is, in fact, crowded and loud. But, as NBC New York reports, that's exactly what happened last Thursday. Again.

Okay, so technically, the NBC New York article doesn't mention any poop, only a horse trying to make its escape while strapped to a tourist carriage, but horses poop. It's just what they do. Same as you and me. But a horse really did take off from Central Park and run down Sixth Avenue with the carriage still in tow, smashing into multiple cars in the process. Thankfully, it doesn't appear that anyone was in the carriage when the horse made its break, and there are no injuries to report — only a little property damage.

According to the carriage drivers' union, a passing delivery vehicle most likely spooked the horse, causing it to panic and run off before the carriage driver could stop it. In a statement, the union said that allowing the horse to escape "falls far short of our standards." TWU Local 100 (the union that represents the carriage driver) Administrative Vice President Alexander Kemp also issued a statement, saying, "The union notified the Health Department, which is the lead regulatory agency in terms of city oversight, when this incident happened on Thursday. The union is now evaluating what internal actions will be taken regarding this individual driver."