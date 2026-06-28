Why Mazda Is Literally A God-Tier Name For A Car Company

Automakers seemingly love packing hidden meanings behind their logos and names, and Mazda is no exception. The brand name is also attributed to a deity from Zoroastrian tradition — Ahura Mazda — which represents the concepts of wisdom and harmony. The automaker has confirmed Ahura Mazda is behind the brand name, in addition to the phonetic similarity with the founder, Jujiro Matsuda. It's also important to note that, in the early '30s, when the Mazda-Go — the company's first truck — was launched, other spiritual names were also floated for the model. Among others, Sumera-Go and Tenshi-Go were put forward, both carrying meanings tied to divinity and angelic themes.

According to Autoweek, an older quote taken directly from Mazda explains the connection between the automaker and deity in quite some detail. Mazda detailed how it "interpreted Ahura Mazda, the god of wisdom, intelligence, and harmony, as the symbol of the origin of both Eastern and Western civilizations, and also as a symbol of automobile culture. It incorporates a desire to achieve world peace and the development of the automobile manufacturing industry."

Mazda highlights the importance of harmony and world peace as defining features for both itself and the deity, and yet just a few years after the Mazda name became a trademark, the company began producing rifles and carbines in connection with World War II. Of course, this was no unusual practice at the time, as Ford once made a mile-long factory to build bombers in record time, but producing weapons of war doesn't really follow that religious narrative. A definitive end to its weapons production was reached with the Hiroshima bombing in August 1945, which claimed the lives of roughly 200 employees at Mazda's plant.