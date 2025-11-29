Mazda's Rotary Engine Is Back In A New Concept, But Now It's Trying To Go Green

After years of rumors and experimentation behind closed doors, the Mazda rotary engine is officially back. The Vision X-Coupe, a plug-in hybrid concept showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, has brought about this rebirth.

The current iteration of Mazda's iconic rotating engine has been designed to run on carbon-neutral fuel made from microalgae, indicating that this time, sustainability is as much of a focal point as speed. A two-rotor turbocharged hybrid system lies under the hood, delivering 500 horsepower and up to 100 miles of electric range, which extends to almost 500 miles when coupled with the rotary.

Once criticized for inefficiency and out to prove a point, the redesigned rotary goes a long way in cleaning up its predecessor's reputation. Cars like the 1967 Cosmo Sport (widely considered to be one of the most beautiful cars ever made) or the legendary RX-7 went a long way towards establishing Mazda as a force to be reckoned with when it came to racing. However, the rotary-style engines that powered this identity also nearly broke it down. The last pure rotary car was seen in 2011 as part of the RX-8, with its appetite for fuel and emissions troubles eventually forcing it off the road.