Mazda's Rotary Engine Is Back In A New Concept, But Now It's Trying To Go Green
After years of rumors and experimentation behind closed doors, the Mazda rotary engine is officially back. The Vision X-Coupe, a plug-in hybrid concept showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, has brought about this rebirth.
The current iteration of Mazda's iconic rotating engine has been designed to run on carbon-neutral fuel made from microalgae, indicating that this time, sustainability is as much of a focal point as speed. A two-rotor turbocharged hybrid system lies under the hood, delivering 500 horsepower and up to 100 miles of electric range, which extends to almost 500 miles when coupled with the rotary.
Once criticized for inefficiency and out to prove a point, the redesigned rotary goes a long way in cleaning up its predecessor's reputation. Cars like the 1967 Cosmo Sport (widely considered to be one of the most beautiful cars ever made) or the legendary RX-7 went a long way towards establishing Mazda as a force to be reckoned with when it came to racing. However, the rotary-style engines that powered this identity also nearly broke it down. The last pure rotary car was seen in 2011 as part of the RX-8, with its appetite for fuel and emissions troubles eventually forcing it off the road.
From cult hero to carbon conscience
Mazda has been building smaller and more adaptable rotary engines for some time, with this one able to be used as a generator in hybrid setups, as seen in 2023's MX-30 R-EV. Of course, it can also act as a standard engine in concept sports cars like the Vision Coupe and the Iconic SP, which is definitely coming sometime in the future. All this became possible under the leadership of the former President and CEO of Mazda, Katsuhiro Moro. Under his leadership, Mazda brought 36 engineers under a Rotary Engine Development Group to reinvent the technology for the carbon-neutral age.
Mazda has even developed microalgae-based fuels for this engine to run on (probably as a response to the original rotary's previous criticisms) and mobile carbon-capture systems that could mop up the carbon dioxide from exhausts. And this technology is closer to fruition than anticipated, with Mazda testing it at the 2025 Super Taikyu Series.
Then there's the concept car itself. The Vision X-Coupe — with its long nose, wide haunches, concave front, and cozy cabin — perfectly encapsulates Mazda's design philosophy. It looks drop-dead gorgeous in silver paint, and the interior features similarly stunning white seats, a green cabin, and brown highlights. Inside, the tech is just as bold. This car can read your emotions and suggest alternate routes on its own, all thanks to Mazda's AI-powered Human Body Sensing Model.