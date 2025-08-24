Ford Once Made A Mile-Long Factory To Build Bombers Faster Than Anyone Thought Possible

By the middle of 1938, Europe had begun inching toward destruction. Adolf Hitler had taken over Austria, the beginning of Germany's bloody campaign that would pull the continent into the chaos of World War II. Across the Atlantic, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt understood the need for the American military to be prepared for the coming war, something the country had failed to do before World War I. He petitioned Congress for 10,000 new airplanes, a big ask given that the country was still in the throes of the Great Depression, and nowhere near the military powerhouse it is today. Its Army Air Corps ranked even lower, with a meager arsenal of outdated planes.

Congress reached a compromise, approving just over half of the requested number of planes to be built over the next five years. However, the tide of war was in Germany's favor, and by 1940, the Nazis had conquered Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. It was only a matter of time before the U.S. would be drawn into the war, which happened in December 1941, when Germany's ally Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. Knowing this threat, Roosevelt pushed Congress again, this time asking for 50,000 planes a year. The task seemed impossible to many, but by 1944, America was churning out nearly twice that amount of bombers every year.