5 Car Brand Logos With Hidden Meanings

We could spend all day deciphering Cadillac's shield logo. It has constantly been updated and tweaked over the last century or so, with different features being added, removed, and/or replaced. Almost every aspect introduced in those iterations has a hidden meaning, so instead of delivering you an entire history lesson, let's instead revisit the original shield logo and why it was designed the way it was.

The famous automaker's logo first appeared in the early 1900s when it was first born in Detroit. Despite this logo sitting proudly upon the hoods of all-American motor cars, it actually takes much of its inspiration from a French coat of arms. Specifically, it's the coat of arms of Detroit's founder, Antoine de la Mothe, Sieur de Cadillac. The latter part translates directly to "Lord of Cadillac." See the connection now? Upon the original shield was a crown, a crest, a number of mythical birds called merlettes, and a chain of petals, as well as the words "'LA MOTHE CADILLAC." It really looks very little like the Cadillac logo we know today, largely because the merlettes are gone in the new one. Beyond that, the logo itself was updated slowly over time, with very little in the way of dramatic change.

As for hidden meanings, the mythical merlettes, which are believed to always be in flight, represent the company's drive to keep reaching for greater heights. The various colors chosen represent important values, such as blue for knightly valor and silver for purity and charity. The shield itself is linked to nobility. As far as Cadillac's logo is concerned, the deeper you dig, the more hidden meanings you can find.