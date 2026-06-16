New Audi A6 Allroad Shares Its Widebody With The RS6, Making It The Best-Looking Allroad Ever
The past few generations of Audi A6 Allroad have been pretty tame, at least compared to the outstanding first C5-generation Allroad. The newer ones haven't been that different compared to their A6 Avant wagon counterparts, and the current C8 gen was a disappointment, especially given how it was the first one the U.S. got since the original. But Audi's been on a pretty great design streak lately, and the new C9-gen A6 Allroad is easily the best-looking one ever — mainly thanks to the awesome widebody it shares with the upcoming RS6.
Audi of America hasn't released details for our market, beyond confirming that it will be sold in the U.S. starting in 2027, with info to come soon. Sharing the wider body with the RS6 should make it even easier and cheaper for Audi to continue selling both wagons in America, which is obviously great for us, though I wouldn't hold your breath for the standard A6 Avant to come here.
Wideboi
Instead of using the regular A6 Avant's body and fitting wider wheel arches and side skirt cladding, like Audi has done with every past Allroad, the new car's fenders themselves are wider than a standard A6, with slim arches added on. Audi says the new Allroad is 4.4 inches wider overall than the Avant (and 3.3 inches wider than the current Allroad), and its adaptive air suspension has it sitting 1.3 inches taller. That suspension has an adjustment range of 2.2 inches, a bit more than the last Allroad, and it's 0.6 inches taller as it sits. This is the first Allroad to get rear-wheel steering, which can turn up to 5 degrees, and Audi says the progressive steering is more stiffly mounted to give better feel.
Not only is the body wider, but the Allroad even has functional vents behind the front wheels that are shaped like the RS5's. The Allroad uses a vertical grille pattern and even larger bumper intakes than the already mouthy S Line trim of the standard A6, with black trim connecting them at the bottom of the bumper. The chunkier rear diffuser has regular slim dual exhaust with a pipe on each side, or a cooler setup with a pair of square exhaust tips only on the left side.
You can get 19-inch wheels as standard, but the Allroad looks best with the new 21s you see in these photos, which have a grippier tire. Every wheel setup is wider than the last model's by up to 1.6 inches, and the car's stance is awesome. It also has Audi's most advanced digital Matrix LED headlights and OLED taillights as seen on the new Q7, which will actually come to the U.S. this time.
Diesel or PHEV in Europe for now
In Europe, Audi is launching the A6 Allroad with either a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 or a plug-in-hybrid powertrain, the latter being a first for the model. The diesel has a mild-hybrid setup with a boost of 24 horsepower from the starter-generator, and the turbo is one of those fancy electric compressor units, so it builds up maximum boost even faster. Total output is 295 hp and 428 pound-feet of torque, and Audi says it'll hit 62 mph in 5.4 seconds, with initial acceleration being notably improved — in the first two and a half seconds, it's covered a car length more than the old Allroad.
But I think the e-hybrid will be the model to get. It pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with a powerful electric motor and a 25.9-kWh battery pack. Total output is 362 hp and 369 lb-ft, with 248 hp coming from the engine and another 141 horses from the electric motor. It'll reach 62 mph in 5.5 seconds and hit the same 155 mph as the diesel. Audi says it has an EV-only range of 59 miles on the European WLTP cycle, and it can be fully recharged at 11 kW in two and a half hours. There's also adaptive regenerative braking capability, with the car automatically recuperating more energy based on navigation data.
In the U.S., our A6 Allroad will probably just use the same turbocharged 3.0-liter gas V6 as the A6 sedan we get, but I could see Audi bringing the PHEV too. The upcoming RS6 will share its PHEV V6 system with the new RS5, so getting emissions certifications for the PHEV Allroad could be doable.
Lots of space inside
The interior of the Allroad is pretty much the same as the normal A6. You get a curved display combining an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.5-inch touchscreen, with an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen. It's got the same infotainment system updates that Audi has been adding to the whole lineup, which thankfully include a Virtual Cockpit view again, and there are physical scroll wheels on the round steering wheel.
In addition to standard sport seats, you can get "individual contoured" seats with ventilation and massage. Four-zone climate control is available, and the A6 has a preconditioning system that should be nice for people who will actually take their Allroads off-road. Power-closing doors will be nice for those who don't. Audi says there's better "aeroacoustics" and sound insulation, and there's an optional 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system. The Allroad will be offered with an expanded palette of Audi Exclusive colors and options for the exterior and inside, including natural silver-brown poplar wood trim that has an inlay made of linen mesh, and interior packages combining Neodymium Gold with Baikal Blue or gray Cascade cloth, or one with Mint Gray and Black.
@autogefuehl
💡Trunk/boot features of the all-new Audi A6 allroad! The popular allroad model returns an it comes with a RS6-alike 11 cm wider body kit. Adaptive air suspension, dynamic mode puts it down, off-road plus lift mode lifting it up audi audia6 audia6allroad
Even though the tailgate is sloped, there is a ton of space in the Allroad's cargo area, and the PHEV setup only reduces that by a little bit. There's a 40/20/40-split backrest with a remote release, a partition net, and a rail system with adjustable anchors. The cargo cover is kinda cool, as you can see in the video above. Audi says the diesel can tow 5,512 pounds, 882 more than the Avant, and the PHEV will tow 4,409 pounds.
The new A6 Allroad is available to order now in Europe, with a starting price around $7,000 more expensive than the equivalent A6 Avant for the TDI, and only about $3,800 for the plug-in. European sales will start in the fall, but the U.S. will have to wait until next year.