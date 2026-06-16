New Audi A6 Allroad Shares Its Widebody With The RS6, Making It The Best-Looking Allroad Ever

Instead of using the regular A6 Avant's body and fitting wider wheel arches and side skirt cladding, like Audi has done with every past Allroad, the new car's fenders themselves are wider than a standard A6, with slim arches added on. Audi says the new Allroad is 4.4 inches wider overall than the Avant (and 3.3 inches wider than the current Allroad), and its adaptive air suspension has it sitting 1.3 inches taller. That suspension has an adjustment range of 2.2 inches, a bit more than the last Allroad, and it's 0.6 inches taller as it sits. This is the first Allroad to get rear-wheel steering, which can turn up to 5 degrees, and Audi says the progressive steering is more stiffly mounted to give better feel.

Audi

Not only is the body wider, but the Allroad even has functional vents behind the front wheels that are shaped like the RS5's. The Allroad uses a vertical grille pattern and even larger bumper intakes than the already mouthy S Line trim of the standard A6, with black trim connecting them at the bottom of the bumper. The chunkier rear diffuser has regular slim dual exhaust with a pipe on each side, or a cooler setup with a pair of square exhaust tips only on the left side.

You can get 19-inch wheels as standard, but the Allroad looks best with the new 21s you see in these photos, which have a grippier tire. Every wheel setup is wider than the last model's by up to 1.6 inches, and the car's stance is awesome. It also has Audi's most advanced digital Matrix LED headlights and OLED taillights as seen on the new Q7, which will actually come to the U.S. this time.