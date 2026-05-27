What Are The Biggest Differences Between Subaru's Crosstrek And Forester Hybrids?

The biggest differences between the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and Forester Hybrid are styling, body size, trim variants, cargo capacity, and market segment. The Crosstrek Hybrid is a subcompact crossover SUV riding on Subaru Global Platform (SGP) underpinnings but with a raised ride height and rugged body cladding. Meanwhile, the Forester Hybrid is a small SUV based on a similar Subaru Global Platform but has a slightly longer, taller, and wider body, despite sharing a 105.1-inch wheelbase with the Crosstrek.

Naturally, the bigger Forester Hybrid is heavier, thanks to its more substantial body, typically weighing between 3,873 pounds and 3,946 pounds, depending on the trim model. The Crosstrek Hybrid, meanwhile, tips the scales between 3,662 pounds and 3,677 pounds. With the Forester Hybrid being the bigger car, it leads in interior and cargo room, offering a passenger volume of 106.6 cubic feet and a cargo volume of 27.5 cubic feet. On the other hand, the Crosstrek Hybrid offers 98.8 cubic feet (100.2 cubic feet without a sunroof) of interior room and 18.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats.

If you need to carry more stuff, folding the rear seats of the Forester Hybrid unveils up to 69.1 cubic feet, while the Crosstrek Hybrid musters up to 50.6 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seats folded. Moreover, the 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid is available in Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trims, while the new Crosstrek Hybrid is on sale in Sport and Limited trim models.