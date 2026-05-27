What Are The Biggest Differences Between Subaru's Crosstrek And Forester Hybrids?
The biggest differences between the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and Forester Hybrid are styling, body size, trim variants, cargo capacity, and market segment. The Crosstrek Hybrid is a subcompact crossover SUV riding on Subaru Global Platform (SGP) underpinnings but with a raised ride height and rugged body cladding. Meanwhile, the Forester Hybrid is a small SUV based on a similar Subaru Global Platform but has a slightly longer, taller, and wider body, despite sharing a 105.1-inch wheelbase with the Crosstrek.
Naturally, the bigger Forester Hybrid is heavier, thanks to its more substantial body, typically weighing between 3,873 pounds and 3,946 pounds, depending on the trim model. The Crosstrek Hybrid, meanwhile, tips the scales between 3,662 pounds and 3,677 pounds. With the Forester Hybrid being the bigger car, it leads in interior and cargo room, offering a passenger volume of 106.6 cubic feet and a cargo volume of 27.5 cubic feet. On the other hand, the Crosstrek Hybrid offers 98.8 cubic feet (100.2 cubic feet without a sunroof) of interior room and 18.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats.
If you need to carry more stuff, folding the rear seats of the Forester Hybrid unveils up to 69.1 cubic feet, while the Crosstrek Hybrid musters up to 50.6 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seats folded. Moreover, the 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid is available in Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trims, while the new Crosstrek Hybrid is on sale in Sport and Limited trim models.
The Subaru Crosstrek and Forester Hybrids share a hybrid powertrain
Under the hood of the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and Forester Hybrid is a Boxer 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine that operates more efficiently than an Otto cycle gas motor. The gas engine pairs with a permanent magnet AC synchronous traction motor to drive the wheels and a motor generator to start the gas engine and recharge the 1.1 kWh battery. The system produces a combined 194 horsepower, which is 14 more horsepower than a non-hybrid Forester or Crosstrek.
The gas engine and hybrid system connect to a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) with a 6-speed hybrid manual mode. With the same gas engine, transmission, hybrid powertrain, and horsepower ratings, the Crosstrek can return 36/36 mpg during city and highway driving, while the Forester Hybrid achieves 34/35 mpg. Both vehicles require 87 octane gas and have 16.6-gallon fuel tanks.
Having the same platform and hybrid powertrain despite different body styles means the Crosstrek and Forester Hybrid share the same towing capacity. All trim models of the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and Forester Hybrid can tow up to 1,500 pounds. If you want a Crosstrek or Forester that can tow more, the Wilderness trim has a max towing capacity of 3,500 pounds. The catch? The Wilderness variant is only offered in non-hybrid models of both the Crosstrek and Forester.
The other major difference is the price
The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the smaller vehicle and naturally commands a lower MSRP. It starts at $33,995 for the Crosstrek Sport Hybrid and $34,995 for the Limited Hybrid. The price figures do not include the $1,420 destination fee. The Crosstrek Sport Hybrid variant gets a sunroof, an all-digital instrument cluster, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic warning. The Limited adds more goodies like 18-inch machined alloy wheels, leather seats with orange stitching, chrome interior accents, and more.
On the other hand, the 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid starts at $34,730 (Premium Hybrid), $37,930 (Sport Hybrid), $38,995 (Limited Hybrid), and $41,545 (Touring Hybrid). The MSRPs do not include the $1,450 destination fee. The standard equipment includes 18- to 19-inch wheels, cloth, synthetic, or leather upholstery, a premium stereo with navigation, among many others.
Finally, both hybrid crossovers also share the same 8.7 inches of ground clearance, making them more rugged and off-road capable than a low-slung sedan or hatchback. However, the Wilderness trim takes the rugged theme and off-road capability further by offering 9.3 inches of ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and 17-inch wheels. Again, you can't get a hybrid Crosstrek or Forester in Wilderness guise. For reference, the gas-only Forester Wilderness starts at $36,995, while the Crosstrek Wilderness is at $33,795.