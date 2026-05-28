Forget Becoming An Auto Journalist, The CIA's Job Benefits Sound Way Better

If your detective skills are already telling you the FBI probably claims it found a lot more than gold bars in Rush's house, perhaps that's another sign you should work for the CIA. Because, oh yeah, they did. A little further down in the article, it says, "Investigators also seized nearly three dozen luxury watches, many of them Rolexes." Which is, again, way better than automotive journalism. No one's ever given me a single watch to review, much less offered me one for free. But you get dozens of luxury watches if you work for the CIA? Clearly, every watch-obsessed auto journalist made a huge mistake.

At this point, it's also possible you're a little confused. Anyone can steal things, even an auto journalist, and obviously the CIA doesn't just hand out gold bars any time you ask. So why do I keep talking about job benefits? I'll let the NYT take that one:

From last November to March, the court papers say, Mr. Rush asked for, and received, "a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses." When the C.I.A. conducted a review of where the gold and currency were stashed, the agency was "unable to locate the gold bars or significant amounts of the foreign currency," according to court papers.

That's right. If I'm reading this correctly, people who work for the CIA can just ask for cash and gold bars, and the CIA more or less hands it out like candy. What happened to the cash? Who's to say. Why did he need it? The court documents don't say, and the CIA won't say, either.