These Were The First Cars Ever Made By The World's Best-Known Automakers

When you're rolling down the road, radio blasting, the wind whipping through your open windows on a fine day, do you ever stop to think about how absolutely amazing it is that you can just stroll into a dealership and buy a car? It's crazy! Then you just drop into the driver's seat, turn a key, shift into gear, and step on the gas, and this multi-ton machine moves effortlessly at double- or triple-digit speeds.

Rationally, it seems like this just shouldn't be possible. So many resources and so much labor go into turning iron ore and other raw materials into cars. The reason we're lucky enough to be able to enjoy the open road is down to enterprising engineers, entrepreneurs, and tinkerers who built cars out of whatever materials they had on hand, turned those carmaking skills into fledgling businesses, and built those businesses into industrial giants. We owe these pioneers a debt of gratitude.

You're bound to notice something, so let's clear this up right away. We're skipping two of the world's biggest: GM and Stellantis. Both companies have such convoluted histories of mergers and acquisitions that make it hard to definitively say which was their first car. So, we'll take the easy way out and skip them altogether. Thankfully, there's still plenty left to explore — here are the first production models from some of the world's oldest automakers.