5 Cars That Are Expected To Last Like A Honda Accord

The Honda Accord has been synonymous with safe, practical, reliable, and fuel-efficient driving since debuting as a three-door hatchback in 1976. Despite competing in a waning segment of a market now dominated by pickups and SUVs, the Accord is a safe bet for a sleek, four-door family sedan that's expected to last many miles with periodic servicing.

According to the 2025 Longest-Lasting Study by automotive research website iSeeCars, Honda ranks third among the top 10 longest-lasting brands, with the Accord coming in ninth in the list of passenger cars with the highest chances of reaching 250,000-plus miles. The Accord has an 8.8% chance of lasting over 250,000 miles, more than 3.4 times the average of other sedans.

We at Jalopnik love the Accord, and we've called the existing 11th-generation Accord a family sedan done right. But there are other cars with higher percentages of reaching 250,000 miles in the iSeeCars study. We also looked at data from J.D. Power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to list five passenger cars that are expected to last like Honda's perennial family sedan.