5 Cars That Are Expected To Last Like A Honda Accord
The Honda Accord has been synonymous with safe, practical, reliable, and fuel-efficient driving since debuting as a three-door hatchback in 1976. Despite competing in a waning segment of a market now dominated by pickups and SUVs, the Accord is a safe bet for a sleek, four-door family sedan that's expected to last many miles with periodic servicing.
According to the 2025 Longest-Lasting Study by automotive research website iSeeCars, Honda ranks third among the top 10 longest-lasting brands, with the Accord coming in ninth in the list of passenger cars with the highest chances of reaching 250,000-plus miles. The Accord has an 8.8% chance of lasting over 250,000 miles, more than 3.4 times the average of other sedans.
We at Jalopnik love the Accord, and we've called the existing 11th-generation Accord a family sedan done right. But there are other cars with higher percentages of reaching 250,000 miles in the iSeeCars study. We also looked at data from J.D. Power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to list five passenger cars that are expected to last like Honda's perennial family sedan.
Acura ILX: 10.6% chance of lasting 250,000 miles
Acura axed the ILX from its North American lineup in 2022, and it all had to do with the revival of the Integra nameplate. We had a go in the Integra Type S in 2023, and we didn't stop short of calling it the perfect road car (no offense to the ILX, of course). Although Edmunds gave the 2022 ILX a 6.6 out of 10 owing to its dated features and technology, there's nothing old-fashioned about the ILX's perceived reliability and longevity.
It ranks just above the Camry Hybrid in the iSeeCars study, scoring a 10.6% chance of lasting 250,000-plus miles, and is expected to last 4.1 times longer than the average car. Moreover, the 2021 Acura ILX received a 77/100 from J.D. Power, and the Acura dealership experience remains top-notch with an 83/100 score. Safety-wise, NHTSA gave the 2021 ILX a 5 out of 5 safety rating, and it garnered an IIHS Good rating in crashworthiness testing.
Honda Civic: 10.9% chance of lasting 250,000 miles
Honda gave Americans their first taste of the Civic in 1972. And like the Accord, it won the hearts of many for its practical, durable, and reliable nature. We called the 2025 Civic Hatchback Hybrid the best economy car for the money, while the rowdy Civic Type R is a blast from the past, albeit better, more potent, and still fun to drive. The Civic in any flavor not only guarantees a safe, pleasant run, but its promise of reliability is hard to ignore.
The Civic, too, ranks higher than the Accord in the longest-lasting passenger car study. It has a 10.9% chance of lasting 250,000-plus miles and is expected to last 4.2 times the average. Furthermore, the 2025 Civic received a consumer-verified 85/100 from J.D. Power, with the quality and reliability score at 84/100 and the resale value at 90/100.
The Civic is also a beacon for safety, with the IIHS giving the 2025 Civic Hatchback a Top Safety Pick+ rating. Moreover, the 2022 Civic sedan received a 5 out of 5 overall safety rating from NHTSA.
Toyota Prius: 12.2% chance of lasting 250,000 miles
The Toyota Prius was among the first commercially available hybrid-electric cars, and every generation since 1997 has been stellar in reliability. Therefore, it's unsurprising that the Prius is third on the list of the longest-lasting passenger cars with a 12.2% chance of making it over 250,000 miles. We're still reeling from the redesigned Prius' hi-tech shape and rejuvenated performance, and earning an industry-wide reputation for problem-free motoring is just icing on the cake.
J.D. Power agrees, too, since the next-gen Prius garnered 78/100 from verified owners and 75/100 in the quality and durability criteria. It also doesn't hurt that the Prius has a 5 out of 5 overall NHTSA safety rating and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for the 2025 and 2026 model years. The market is not short on choices if you want a family sedan that can last like a Honda Accord, but the common denominator here is to stick to brands renowned for durability if you want to drive, more than fix, cars.
Toyota Avalon: 18.9% chance of lasting 250,000 miles
Unsurprisingly, Japanese auto giant Toyota ranks first among the car brands that make the longest-lasting cars, followed closely by Lexus and Honda. The folks at iSeeCars.com have estimated that Toyota vehicles last up to 3.7 times the average and have a 17.8% chance of making it over 250,000 miles.
However, the Toyota Avalon stands above and beyond other family sedans in durability and perceived reliability. J.D. Power gave the 2022 Avalon a consumer-verified 83 out of 100 overall, while it scores 91/100 in quality and reliability. Furthermore, the Avalon was second in the longest-lasting cars study, earning an 18.9% chance of making it beyond 250,000 miles. And the 2019 Toyota Avalon is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+, while the 2021 model received a 5 out of 5 NHTSA safety rating.
Sure, we called the Avalon America's stupidest car not so long ago, but it doesn't mean it's not a great car for the right person or family. Toyota axed the Avalon for the 2022 model year, so it's a slightly better choice than the Accord if all you want is a turnkey solution for daily motoring. Ditto for the Avalon Hybrid, which is expected to last 3.8 times longer than average.
Lexus IS: 27.5% chance of lasting 250,000 miles
It would be wrong to make a list of cars that can last longer than the Accord without mentioning the Lexus IS, a car that can last up to 10.6 times the average and has a 27.5% chance of lasting 250,000 miles in the iSeeCars.com study. We wouldn't mind owning a 2025 Lexus IS 500 Ultimate Edition and its drool-worthy naturally-aspirated V8, and we can live with the tight second row and rather compromised practicality just to hear that engine rumble.
With that said, the Camry and Accord are roomier than the Lexus, but no Toyota or Honda sedan is available with a 472-horsepower 5.0-liter V8. And the Lexus ES Hybrid would be a better comparison to the Accord, but it ranked lower (just barely) than the Accord in the longest-lasting study.
Still, J.D. Power gave the 2022 Lexus IS a consumer-verified 86/100, with the driving experience gathering the highest rating at 93/100. Meanwhile, the 2023 Lexus IS 500 received a 5 out of 5 overall safety rating from NHTSA, while the 2022 model is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+.