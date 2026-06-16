AI Chatbot Makes Reasonable Buy-Back Offer, Dealer Revokes It Because It's Too Good

People generally trust auto dealers as far as they can throw them, especially when it comes to prices. A fair trade-in or buy-back offer is usually the exception rather than the rule because dealers are greedy, so Zack Giacomelli was thrilled to get quite a reasonable offer for his BMW X3 that covered his loan payoff. CBC reports that the offer was too good to be true, and the dealer soon called him to revoke it. The reason the dealer gave was that the offer came not from a salesperson as it appeared, but from an AI chatbot that had made an error.

In 2023, Giacomelli purchased a 2021 BMW X3 from BMW Toronto. The car had recently developed some significant problems, and was back at the dealer for diagnosis and repair. To explore all his options, Giacomelli looked into whether the dealer would be willing to buy back the X3 instead. He soon received a text message from "Quinn from BMW Toronto" confirming his loan payoff amount and negotiating the sale.

Quinn offered $27,162.79, the exact amount that would pay off the loan. Giacomelli was happy with that, but decided to negotiate a counteroffer of $28,500 just to see what would happen. Quinn said the amount seemed reasonable and that "the team" would consider it. "Let's lock in today at 3:30," said Quinn, appearing to seal the deal. After all, if they didn't accept his counteroffer, Giacomelli still had the original $27,162.79 offer to fall back on — or so he thought.