1993 GMC Typhoon Making 682 HP At The Wheels Says 'Durango Hellcat, Who?'

Exactly how much power this Typhoon makes at the crank, no one can say, but even using incredibly conservative estimates, there's a good chance it beats the Durango Hellcat. As for how quick that kind of power makes the 30-year-old GMC, the owner claims they never measured a 0-60 time, but "even at high elevation up here in Montana this car consistently ran mid 10s in the 1/4 mile." Assuming that's accurate, you're looking at one seriously quick SUV.

That does mean you'll have to wait for the car to arrive from Montana, but at least it's actually located in Montana instead of wearing Montana plates for tax fraud purposes? And sure, what one person would call "buying a Durango Hellcat-killer," many others would consider "paying to take on someone else's project right before it turns into the biggest money pit anyone in this country has ever seen." Maybe one's more accurate than the other. Maybe not. But if you're going to risk your hard-earned cash on a three-decade-old GMC, at least make it one that reportedly runs 10s.

Cars & Bids

Typhoons also tend to be less expensive to buy than you might expect. GMC reportedly built about 4,700 of them, which isn't exactly a huge production run, but mostly stock Typhoons tend to sell somewhere in the $20,000 range. We've already learned I'm terrible at predicting how much a car will sell for, but will it break the $80,000 mark? I refuse to believe it. Buy this thing cheap, let future you figure out how to keep it on the road, and just enjoy the ride. As long as you enjoy yourself, it can't be too bad, right?