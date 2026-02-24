The Most Reliable, Fuel-Efficient Small SUVs You Can Buy New, According To Consumer Reports

So, you want a crossover that isn't too big but still gets good gas mileage and should be pretty reliable? The good news is, you have options. Lots of options. The bad news is, with so many options, it can be hard to know where to start. Do you take a risk on something exciting and different, or do you stick with the same Toyota everybody else buys?

Ultimately, that decision is up to you, since you know your specific situation better than anyone else does. But to help you figure things out, our friend at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of small crossovers that performed well in their independent tests, while also returning at least 28 mpg overall and performing well enough in their owner reliability survey to earn Consumer Reports' official recommendation.

At the very least, this list should help you narrow down your search, especially since Consumer Reports broke its list out into different categories based on size and price. Let's take a look at which small crossovers made the cut.