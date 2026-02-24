The Most Reliable, Fuel-Efficient Small SUVs You Can Buy New, According To Consumer Reports
So, you want a crossover that isn't too big but still gets good gas mileage and should be pretty reliable? The good news is, you have options. Lots of options. The bad news is, with so many options, it can be hard to know where to start. Do you take a risk on something exciting and different, or do you stick with the same Toyota everybody else buys?
Ultimately, that decision is up to you, since you know your specific situation better than anyone else does. But to help you figure things out, our friend at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of small crossovers that performed well in their independent tests, while also returning at least 28 mpg overall and performing well enough in their owner reliability survey to earn Consumer Reports' official recommendation.
At the very least, this list should help you narrow down your search, especially since Consumer Reports broke its list out into different categories based on size and price. Let's take a look at which small crossovers made the cut.
Subcompact crossovers
If you're shopping for the smallest, most affordable crossovers on the market, you probably won't do much better than the Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Corolla Cross, and Kia Seltos. The Crosstrek is going to be the most off-road-capable of the three, but it's also the highest-rated subcompact crossover that Consumer Reports has tested, so it's worth checking out, even if you don't plan to do any actual off-roading. Subaru does offer that Crosstrek as a hybrid, but it's also $7,000 more expensive than the base model, so you may find it's not worth the higher price.
As for the Corolla Cross, it may not be as off-road-ready as the Crosstrek, but all-wheel drive still comes standard, and it also gets pretty good gas mileage. Gas mileage gets even better if you can justify buying the hybrid, but neither is particularly quick, and even the nicest version still comes with a subpar interior. Meanwhile, the Seltos is the budget buy of the three, undercutting both the base Crosstrek and Corolla Cross by several thousand dollars. All-wheel drive doesn't come standard, but your money is probably better spent on a good set of tires anyway.
Luxury subcompact crossovers
Those looking for a subcompact crossover with a more premium interior are going to want to check out the BMW X1, BMW X2, or the Lexus UX. The Lexus is kind of a given, since, well, it's a Lexus, but maybe don't head to the Lexus dealer just yet. The UX is both comfortable and reliable, and it returns great gas mileage now it's only available as a hybrid, but you may be surprised by just how cramped the cabin is, especially in the second row.
As for the X1 and X2, it may be surprising to see them on a list of reliable luxury SUVs, but BMW's been working on its reliability for years and that work is paying off. In fact, the X1 is Consumer Reports' highest-rated luxury subcompact. The X2, meanwhile, is essentially an X1 with more coupe-like styling and a slightly higher base price. Maybe the style is worth the extra money, but we'd probably stick with the X1's more practical shape.
Compact crossovers
If you're looking for an SUV that's a little larger than the subcompacts, the list of Consumer Reports-recommended options gets a bit longer than we've seen in the first two categories. Here, you'll want to check out the hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions of the Subaru Forester, Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-50, or Ford Escape. As long as you don't mind the new styling, the Forester Hybrid is the clear number one, according to Consumer Reports, and it's followed closely by the more conventionally powered Forester.
That said, the Honda CR-V Hybrid, Kia Sportage Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid, and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid are nipping right at the Forester's heels and would make excellent buys. And since they're so evenly matched, you can pretty much just pick the one you like best. Don't love the Tucson's styling? Just buy a Sportage. As for the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, it's the sportier, slightly more premium pick of this bunch, and its Toyota-sourced hybrid powertrain should prove both reliable and fuel-efficient. And then there's the Ford Escape Hybrid, which is definitely showing its age but still manages to hold up better than expected against its newer, often pricier competition.
Luxury compact crossovers
In contrast to the list of compact crossovers, the compact luxury SUV list is limited to just the Lexus NX, BMW X3, and Mini Cooper Countryman. The Toyota RAV4 may not have made the cut among compact mainstream crossovers, but its mechanical twin, the Lexus NX, definitely does. In fact, without the UX's smaller size holding it back, it's Consumer Reports' top-rated choice in the segment. Just be sure to go with the hybrid if you can find one.
As for the BMW, the German designers may have beat the X3 with the ugly stick, but it's still one of CR's top-rated luxury compacts. The redesigned X3 also basically received nothing but compliments from reviewers, with the only complaints related to the controls and BMW's decision to mount the center air vents too low. For a slightly different take on a premium crossover, however, you'll want to check out the Mini Cooper Countryman. It's quirky, it's fun, and it also ever-so-slightly outscored its platform-mate, the BMW X1, when it comes to reliability. At the very least, it's at least worth a test drive.