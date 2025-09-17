Place Your Bets On How Much This Used Lucid Gravity Dream Edition Will Sell For
Recently, we looked at the auction for a relatively high-mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and asked you to place your bets on how much it would sell for. Considering the mileage and missing stock exhaust, I thought it would hit the high eighties or possibly the low nineties. Boy was I wrong. Bidding ended up breaking into the six-figure range, and while it didn't technically sell since it didn't meet the reserve, the high bid of $105,000 was still a lot more than I expected. Then again, I'm far from an auction expert and don't pretend to be.
It's undeniably fun watching auctions and trying to guess what the final price will be, especially if the car is relatively rare or new enough that we don't have a ton of data to tell us what the car probably "should" sell for. So, I figure, why not try it again with a different auction. This time around I've got an interesting one for you: a 2026 Lucid Gravity Dream Edition with 200 miles on the odometer, listed by Cars & Bids. Unlike with the Demon 170, this seller was also brave enough to list the Gravity (that they insist they aren't flipping and simply don't like as much as their Rivian R1T) with no reserve. So when the auction's over, this car is selling no matter what the highest bid is.
Already in the six figures
If you wanted to argue this thing will be a flop, we're talking about a very expensive EV here, with an MSRP of $139,900 and an actual transaction price of $141,550. Typically, depreciation hits used EVs pretty hard. And while the Gravity is technically a crossover, it looks more like a minivan than the go-anywhere-crush-any-child SUVs most American buyers typically prefer. Plus, if you listen to people on the internet, the Gravity is ridiculously overpriced and nobody wants one.
On the other hand, the Gravity is so new you could argue it might avoid the swift depreciation we typically see on other pre-owned EVs. Also, with six days left at the time of writing, bidding is already up to $110,000, with about a dozen unique bidders. And while no one would actually seriously compare the two, the Lucid has more power than the orange Charger I last wrote up, clocking in at 1,070 horsepower and 909 pound-feet of torque. I also don't usually put much value in launch editions, but, apparently, other people do, and technically, this is one of only 450 Dream Editions in existence.
I honestly have no idea what the demand is for a second-hand Gravity Dream Edition. Sure, Andy absolutely adored the Gravity in his first drive, but traditionally no one wants the cars the Jalopnik staff writers love. Considering how far off I was on the Challenger, I also probably shouldn't go with my actual guess, which is "about MSRP, give or take a few thousand." So screw it. Put me down for $175,000.
What about you, though? Am I way over-estimating the Gravity's appeal, or am I not going high enough? Let us know your prediction down in the comments.