Place Your Bets On How Much This Used Lucid Gravity Dream Edition Will Sell For

If you wanted to argue this thing will be a flop, we're talking about a very expensive EV here, with an MSRP of $139,900 and an actual transaction price of $141,550. Typically, depreciation hits used EVs pretty hard. And while the Gravity is technically a crossover, it looks more like a minivan than the go-anywhere-crush-any-child SUVs most American buyers typically prefer. Plus, if you listen to people on the internet, the Gravity is ridiculously overpriced and nobody wants one.

On the other hand, the Gravity is so new you could argue it might avoid the swift depreciation we typically see on other pre-owned EVs. Also, with six days left at the time of writing, bidding is already up to $110,000, with about a dozen unique bidders. And while no one would actually seriously compare the two, the Lucid has more power than the orange Charger I last wrote up, clocking in at 1,070 horsepower and 909 pound-feet of torque. I also don't usually put much value in launch editions, but, apparently, other people do, and technically, this is one of only 450 Dream Editions in existence.

I honestly have no idea what the demand is for a second-hand Gravity Dream Edition. Sure, Andy absolutely adored the Gravity in his first drive, but traditionally no one wants the cars the Jalopnik staff writers love. Considering how far off I was on the Challenger, I also probably shouldn't go with my actual guess, which is "about MSRP, give or take a few thousand." So screw it. Put me down for $175,000.

What about you, though? Am I way over-estimating the Gravity's appeal, or am I not going high enough? Let us know your prediction down in the comments.