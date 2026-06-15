9 Prototype Cars Everyone Thought Were Lost, But Turned Up Safe And Sound

A short-wheelbase two-seater Ford Mustang sports car? Honestly, where do we sign up? Sorry, not possible. The 1963 Ford Mustang III "Shorty" Fastback is a one-off prototype currently under the ownership of collectors Howard and Roz Kroplick.

Had it not been for Vince Gardner, though, this compact Mustang wouldn't have been alive today. Gardner penned the prototype as a freelance designer, while the Dearborn Steel Tubing Company (DST) was tasked with building it. The Shorty was part of Ford's pilot run for the first-gen Mustang, created specifically as an exhibition model used in the Ford Custom Car Caravan.

Ultimately, Ford decided against building a production version and ordered its destruction. But Gardner had no intention of letting Ford crush his masterpiece. So he stole the prototype from DST's workshop and hid it in Mucha's Metal Shaping Company in Detroit. Six months later, a DST worker reported seeing it, and police recovered it, then turned it over to the Aetna insurance company, which had paid Ford's theft claim. An Aetna worker then purchased the Mustang III Shorty and registered it so it could be driven on the road.

Frankly, we're glad Gardner committed a "crime" and rescued Shorty. It has a significantly shorter 90-inch wheelbase than the regular first-gen Mustang, giving it a sportier look. Lighter fiberglass panels were installed, too. Under the bonnet, the "Shorty" has a 4.9-liter V8 (a bored-out version of Ford's 4.3-liter V8), equipped with three two-barrel Holley carburetors. If Ford had actually greenlit this thing, we're willing to bet it would've topped your list of favorite Ford Mustangs.