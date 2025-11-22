The Pros And Cons Of Rotary Engines

In a world dominated by pistons, the rotary engine was something different for motorists. It was the vision of German engineer Felix Wankel, built on the belief that the up-and-down motion of pistons in engines would be far less efficient than something rotating. The unorthodox design didn't catch the eyes of many, but Mazda fell in love with it, adding it in the RX series of coupes for decades and using it to power the Japanese brand to victory at Le Mans.

With the discontinuation of the RX-8 in 2012, we've gone over a decade without rotary power on the market. That doesn't mean it's been totally abandoned, as Mazda has been constantly experimenting with a potential return to Wankel power. The company put out a plethora of concepts over the past five years, including the RX-7-inspired SP and, most recently, a hybrid grand tourer in the form of the Vision X-Coupe.

Time and time again, we've been teased, but the folks at Mazda still fail to pull the trigger on an RX-9 — or any rotary-powered car, for that matter. But why not? What's kept this legendary engine down for so many years, and what could potentially see its return in the near future?