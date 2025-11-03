This 1955 Chevy Biscayne Concept Was Dismembered, Dumped, Then Made Whole Again

It's not unusual for an automaker to order the destruction of a concept car or prototype once it has served its purpose. For many concepts, that purpose is to pose sweetly at numerous shows, gauge public opinion on design and mechanical innovations, and then retire quietly. Such was the supposed fate for the 1955 Chevrolet Biscayne concept, and in 1956, once it had served this purpose, General Motors dropped it off at Warhoop's junkyard in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and ordered its destruction. The bright, bold concept — designed to showcase GM's then-new 265-cubic-inch V8 — was cut into eight pieces and forgotten ... by, seemingly, all but one man.

That man is Joe Bortz, a former restaurant and nightclub owner from Chicago. See, Bortz has a fascination with old GM concept cars, and has been collecting and restoring them since the 1980s. He caught wind of a few such cars hiding away in Warhoop's junkyard, went there, and struck gold, finding and buying not only the dismembered Biscayne Concept, but also a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham Town Car concept and two 1955 Buick LaSalle concept cars.

No matter how determined Bortz was, restoring a one-off car that had been chopped into pieces and left for decades is no walk in the park, so the remains simply sat in his care for a while. That was until some of his trusted restorers let Bortz know they had the confidence to take the project on.