I feel fortunate because I find that The Universe has taught me a lot of lessons very early in my life. One of the most brutal lessons I learned was with my very first car, a 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet that I bought off a guy on Craigslist for $5,000. I was desperate to get a car, my family couldn't afford to buy me a car or even to get a license and insure me, so I had to wait until I was 18 to get my license and buy my own first car. I ignored innumerable red flags and bought the Saab and was elated for about two hours. Then everything started going wrong.

As soon as I got my new car home, the issues began. The battery died where I parked it and the key fob didn't work so I went to use the metal key to unlock the doors, only to find out that the metal key was just a blank key slug that hadn't been cut. I had to call a locksmith to get into the car and cut me a new key, and over the course of the next few months I faced calamity after calamity in that Saab until it ultimately developed a catastrophic intermittent computer failure that would've required the entire wiring harness to be replaced, so I had to junk it and buy something boring and reliable. After everything, I probably lit around $7,000 on fire with that car. It was an expensive lesson to learn, but I think I'm better for it. What's your most expensive automotive mistake?