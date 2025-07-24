We didn't have much money growing up, and much to the chagrin of my teenage car enthusiast naivety, it's quite expensive to be a young male driver in the state of California. I had to wait until I was 18 and could afford my own car and insurance before I could drive, so as you can imagine that means I was not-so-patiently waiting for that moment for about 17 years. I got my learner's permit as soon as I turned 18, then my license about a week later, and it came time for me to buy my first car. I found (fell for) a too-good-to-be-true deal on Craigslist for a 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet, and despite both of my parents saying it was a bad idea, dropped $5,000 on that blue-on-blue beauty.

It immediately became a nightmare. When I got to my parent's house and parked it in the driveway, the battery promptly died and the key fob wouldn't unlock the doors. I pulled out the metal key, only to find it was a blank key slug that hadn't been cut to fit the actual locks on my car. I had to call a locksmith and pay lots of money to get that first nightmare sorted, and then all was well for a few months. Then the nightmares returned and I ended up with a catastrophic electrical fault that would have required the entire wiring harness to be replaced, so I had to junk the car and buy a 2003 Honda CR-V like a logical poor person with a daily commute should have done in the first place. Long story short, I regret owning my 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet. What car do you regret owning?