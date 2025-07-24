What Car Do You Regret Owning?
Sometimes the idea of owning a car is a lot more fun than actually owning one. Cars are almost always bad investments; they cost a lot of money to buy, maintain, keep clean, repair, and fuel, and on top of that you have to take into account the wonderful factor of depreciation. A little-known fact about car enthusiasts is that we are also proficient in gymnastics, mental gymnastics that is, since that's often what we have to do in order to justify spending thousands of dollars on our hobby, passion, obsession, or addiction depending on how you classify it. The logical, affordable, reliable cars are very rarely the ones that car enthusiasts gravitate towards, and that aversion to logic can sometimes end up biting us in our hot-rod-loving hineys.
Owning a car usually has its ups and downs, but sometimes the downs drag us lower than the ups can ever hope to compete with. That brings us to the question of the day: what car do you regret owning?
I regret owning my first car, a 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet
We didn't have much money growing up, and much to the chagrin of my teenage car enthusiast naivety, it's quite expensive to be a young male driver in the state of California. I had to wait until I was 18 and could afford my own car and insurance before I could drive, so as you can imagine that means I was not-so-patiently waiting for that moment for about 17 years. I got my learner's permit as soon as I turned 18, then my license about a week later, and it came time for me to buy my first car. I found (fell for) a too-good-to-be-true deal on Craigslist for a 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet, and despite both of my parents saying it was a bad idea, dropped $5,000 on that blue-on-blue beauty.
It immediately became a nightmare. When I got to my parent's house and parked it in the driveway, the battery promptly died and the key fob wouldn't unlock the doors. I pulled out the metal key, only to find it was a blank key slug that hadn't been cut to fit the actual locks on my car. I had to call a locksmith and pay lots of money to get that first nightmare sorted, and then all was well for a few months. Then the nightmares returned and I ended up with a catastrophic electrical fault that would have required the entire wiring harness to be replaced, so I had to junk the car and buy a 2003 Honda CR-V like a logical poor person with a daily commute should have done in the first place. Long story short, I regret owning my 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet. What car do you regret owning?