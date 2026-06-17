How To Deal With A Bird Nest In Your Car

Everyone knows that funny noises coming from the engine compartment of a car mean bad news. Usually you're listening for knocking, rattling, and grinding, though — not meowing, squeaking, and... chirping? However, just like Americans fell in love with V8 engines, animals seem to like them too, though for entirely different reasons.

If you find a cat hanging out in your engine compartment, well, congrats! You've been chosen by the cat distribution system and are now the proud owner of an engine cat. Take that baby home, and give them a grease-themed name. If it's birds you find hunkering down and building a nest in your engine bay or maybe in the wheel well, you'll need to treat the situation a little more carefully. Most birds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) of 1918, and simply removing them might not be an option. One Kansas dealership found this out the hard way when they discovered a robin nest in a sold F-250.

As the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service notes, the law states:

"No person may take (kill), possess, import, export, transport, sell, purchase, barter, or offer for sale, any migratory bird, or the parts, nests, or eggs of such bird except as may be permitted under the terms of a valid permit..."

Not every single bird is covered by the MBTA, but all migratory birds native to any territory belonging to the U.S. are, so the chances are that the flying friend you've uncovered under your hood is protected by law. If you find yourself in this position, you'll need to reach out to the Fish and Wildlife Service to proceed legally. The MBTA doesn't really care whether the nest is on your land or your property. The birds are protected regardless.