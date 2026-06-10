Honda's CEO Refuses To Resign After Former Executives Pressured Him Over EV Rollout Disaster

The vibes at Honda are pretty damn rancid right now, thanks to the fact that it blew up its electric vehicle plans and suffered its first annual loss since going public in 1957. Because of that disaster, a handful of retired Honda executives got together at the end of last year — meeting privately to discuss issues facing the company and the person they felt was the major cause: CEO Toshihiro Mibe.

Reuters reports that the group blamed Mibe — who has been CEO since 2021 — for neglecting China, the world's largest car market, and making a "failed" bet on electric vehicles that cost Honda $5.7 billion in 2025. It was the company's first annual loss in seven decades. In a biting criticism, the group of "old guard" executives accused Mibe of paying more attention to Honda's golf sponsorships than its core business. They spoke for months over text but also had meetings and meals that included some current executives, according to a written summary of their discussions reviewed by Reuters, as well as interviews with two participants.

In April of this year, things reached a boiling point with the group. That's when former CEO Nobuhiko Kawamoto — who led Honda from 1990 to 1998 — visited its Tokyo headquarters to implore Mibe to resign, according to three people familiar with the meeting. Kawamoto, who still retains a significant influence over the company and has previously intervened to force out a successor, confirmed a meeting between him and Mibe took place, but he wouldn't comment further.

The "old guard" is worried Mibe isn't living up to the sort of principles Honda's founder, Soichiro Honda, put in place, which they call "Oyaji," or "old man," as Reuters explains:

A ​key to Honda's success has been a focus on the "genba," or the "actual place" where work gets done. At Honda, that means salesrooms, factory floors and the roads where its products are used. Losing sight of it is an unpardonable sin for managers."The CEO does not see conditions on the ground or listen to customers, and doesn't go to the genba," the alumni said, ‌according to the summary. "Senior ⁠management, including the CEO, do not visit the genba. Example: China." [...] Mibe, the alumni argued, was too focused on Honda's golf sponsorship, including playing rounds with Akie and Chisato Iwai, pro sisters supported by the company.

Clearly, none of this has bothered Mibe too much, because he's still at the helm.