Honda's EV Plans Have Been Pushed Back 'Maybe Five Years' By Trump's Policies

Like every other automaker, Honda is having a bit of a tough time navigating what to do with its electric vehicle plans. During a sit-down with media members ahead of the Japan Mobility Show, CEO Toshihiro Mibe talked at length about the various issues Honda is now facing in this area, thanks to changes to the industry implemented by President Trump and his administration. One of the most notable, of course, is the fact that he killed off the $7,500 vehicle tax credit, and it's forcing Honda to rethink its EV timeline. That includes when it might bring a cheaper EV to our shores, like the newly revealed Honda 0 α.

"With the Trump administration in place, we have the sense that EV growth has been moved back out by maybe five years or so into the further future," Mibe said through a translator. "So, if we think about whether do we have to really come up with an affordable EV right away, we get the feeling not really."

Full Disclosure: Honda paid for my flights, food and hotels while I was in Japan.