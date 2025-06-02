Honda Teams Up With 2028 LA Olympics And Team USA, Promises To Bring Lots Of Cars, ATVs And Motocompactos

Honda is set to be a founding partner of the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games all while becoming the official automotive partner of Team USA. The Japanese automaker is going to work with LA28 to deliver a fleet of vehicles for both games as well as provide a wide range of mobility products.

The company will offer a "wide range of mobility products for usage throughout the Games," making use of the upcoming Honda 0 Series and Acura RSX electric vehicles. It's also going to provide a litany of Honda power sports products like motorcycles, ATVs, marine engines and side-by-sides. Motocompacto fans, don't fret. Honda says it's bringing plenty of the little foldable scooters to LA. Phil Hruksa, a spokesperson for Honda, said he was excited just thinking about these world-class athletes riding through the Olympic Village on Motocompactos. I'm sure it would be a sight to behold. Hondas and Acuras will also be used as pace vehicles for endurance events.

Honda is also planning to contribute $1 million over the next four years to organize and help individuals compete. That money comes on top of a $16 million commitment by Honda and the Honda USA Foundation this year to support organizations advancing mobility, education, environment, traffic safety and community initiatives.