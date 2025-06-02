Honda Teams Up With 2028 LA Olympics And Team USA, Promises To Bring Lots Of Cars, ATVs And Motocompactos
Honda is set to be a founding partner of the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games all while becoming the official automotive partner of Team USA. The Japanese automaker is going to work with LA28 to deliver a fleet of vehicles for both games as well as provide a wide range of mobility products.
The company will offer a "wide range of mobility products for usage throughout the Games," making use of the upcoming Honda 0 Series and Acura RSX electric vehicles. It's also going to provide a litany of Honda power sports products like motorcycles, ATVs, marine engines and side-by-sides. Motocompacto fans, don't fret. Honda says it's bringing plenty of the little foldable scooters to LA. Phil Hruksa, a spokesperson for Honda, said he was excited just thinking about these world-class athletes riding through the Olympic Village on Motocompactos. I'm sure it would be a sight to behold. Hondas and Acuras will also be used as pace vehicles for endurance events.
Honda is also planning to contribute $1 million over the next four years to organize and help individuals compete. That money comes on top of a $16 million commitment by Honda and the Honda USA Foundation this year to support organizations advancing mobility, education, environment, traffic safety and community initiatives.
An interesting pairing
On the face of it, it might seem a bit strange that a distinctly Japanese company would pair up with the Olympics for games in the U.S., but after talking with Hruksa, it makes sense. He says Honda has a strong alignment with Olympic ideals. "The power of dreams is what Honda believes in and what we've been talking about in terms of determination and people's personal grit, and that's what Olympics is," Hruksa told me. "It's all about empowering the athletes to reach their full potential and their Olympic dreams.
He added that Honda is the "perfect partner" for LA28 because of the vast array of different vehicles it builds, as well as the fact its U.S. headquarters are right there in Southern California (and have been since 1959) and Honda's strong manufacturing presence throughout the country.
"On behalf of our 30,000 associates across the U.S. and in Southern California, Honda is proud to partner with LA28 and Team USA to support the remarkable athletes who will follow that same path to realize their dreams in Los Angeles in the quest for gold in the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Kazuhiro Takizawa, America Honda Motor President and CEO, said in a statement.