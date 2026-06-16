This Is How Much A 2021 Porsche Cayenne Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Depreciation is something virtually every buyer must take into consideration when paying for a brand-new car. While some high-end cars are close to being depreciation-proof – including highly limited Porsche models — the Cayenne sadly isn't a part of that exclusive club. The SUV sheds a significant percentage of its value during the first 5 years on the road.

According to Edmunds, a 2026 Cayenne in entry-level guise will lose $58,916 to depreciation on average, based on a $105,500 MSRP. That's a 55.8% loss, leaving the SUV's residual value at just $46,584 or 44.2% of its original purchase price. That might seem quite steep, and that's because it is. Another automotive data website, iSeeCars, predicts that a new Cayenne will drop 45.2% of its value in the first 5 years alone, or 48.4% if it's a plug-in hybrid model. Not as steep as Edmunds' estimate for a 2026 model, but still significant.

Based on Edmunds' and iSeeCars' depreciation estimates, an average-condition 2021 Cayenne should be available today for roughly 45% to 50% of its original purchase price. Figures from Kelley Blue Book support this, with the site putting the fair purchase price of a base 2021 Cayenne at $36,200 — just 48.4% of the quoted original MSRP — with its higher-end trim following a similar pattern.