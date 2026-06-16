This Is How Much A 2021 Porsche Cayenne Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Depreciation is something virtually every buyer must take into consideration when paying for a brand-new car. While some high-end cars are close to being depreciation-proof – including highly limited Porsche models — the Cayenne sadly isn't a part of that exclusive club. The SUV sheds a significant percentage of its value during the first 5 years on the road.
According to Edmunds, a 2026 Cayenne in entry-level guise will lose $58,916 to depreciation on average, based on a $105,500 MSRP. That's a 55.8% loss, leaving the SUV's residual value at just $46,584 or 44.2% of its original purchase price. That might seem quite steep, and that's because it is. Another automotive data website, iSeeCars, predicts that a new Cayenne will drop 45.2% of its value in the first 5 years alone, or 48.4% if it's a plug-in hybrid model. Not as steep as Edmunds' estimate for a 2026 model, but still significant.
Based on Edmunds' and iSeeCars' depreciation estimates, an average-condition 2021 Cayenne should be available today for roughly 45% to 50% of its original purchase price. Figures from Kelley Blue Book support this, with the site putting the fair purchase price of a base 2021 Cayenne at $36,200 — just 48.4% of the quoted original MSRP — with its higher-end trim following a similar pattern.
Pricier variants perform no better
However, Porsche's Cayenne range is wide, and estimates vary from trim to trim. Checking the figures for 2026 models through Edmunds, the Cayenne's S, GTS, E-Hybrid, S E-Hybrid, and range-topping Turbo E-Hybrid trims are predicted to lose $74,904, $82,137, $70,321, $76,182, and $119,755 of their as-new value after 5 years on the road, respectively.
Using the MSRP figures provided by Edmunds, their value loss aligns with the 55.8% depreciation of a base model. Kelley Blue Book provides current fair purchase prices for the 2021 S, E-Hybrid, GTS, Turbo, and Turbo S E-Hybrid Cayenne models, which are $44,300, $43,400, $63,000, $58,700, and $66,900, respectively. In terms of depreciation rates, the respective percentages of value lost are 47.5%, 50.5%, 42.7%, 55.2%, and 59.6%.
What the data tells us for both new and 2021 model-year examples of the Cayenne is that most grades tend to depreciate at a fairly consistent and similar rate. But while the S and GTS models have performed quite similarly to the base model, the Turbo S E-Hybrid has lost significantly more, down from a quoted $165,900 MSRP to $66,900, which equates to almost $20,000 lost to depreciation every year.
How the Cayenne fares in the luxury SUV segment
For what it's worth, we test-drove a 2021 Cayenne GTS and found it made a seriously compelling premium SUV. So you could drive the wheels off of it without facing the miserable residual values associated with the Turbo and hybrid models. Still, none of those depreciation figures are actually as dismal as they may first seem when looking at the luxury midsize SUV segment as a whole. According to iSeeCars, the average depreciation rates equate to 50.2% for luxury and 44.9% for non-luxury SUVs. Broadly speaking, then, the 2021 Cayenne hasn't fared all too badly in its segment — it's just not a stand-out example when it comes to residual values.
On the other hand, the Porsche 911's 5-year depreciation tells a different story, with the 2021 models still trading awfully close to their original MSRP. If anything, that might make a used Cayenne the wiser purchase, as with half of its value already gone, someone else has already suffered the bulk of depreciation on behalf of the next buyer. In fact, older Cayennes remain some of the cheapest Porsche models you can buy used today.