Bad News: The Cars Closest To Depreciation-Proof Are Probably Out Of Your Budget

When Porsche launched its new GT3 as a dual-clutch-only affair, the cognoscenti revolted. How could the company known almost exclusively for exquisite driving connectivity turn their back on the stick shift? Porsche's long-time enthusiast buyers were upset, and in an effort to say sorry, Porsche launched the manual-only 911R, which was more or less a manual version of the GT3 with some extra weight removed and some more hardcore mannerisms.

In addition to the 500 horsepower GT3 RS 4.0-liter motor, the 911R received a roof panel crafted from magnesium, carbon fiber hood and fenders, lightweight glass, and deleted the air conditioning and radio, all in the name of a 110 pound weight savings when compared with the GT3. With less sound deadening and a chattery single-mass flywheel, the 911R is hardly a quiet and comfortable place to spend time, but it's fast and visceral, and it'll kick your butt if you don't know what you're doing.

The hitch here is that Porsche only built 991 units of the supreme driver's 911, and it sold out before it was ever offered to the general public. The 911R was initially offered only to customers who had previously plonked down over $800,000 for the 918 Spyder hypercar. With a $143,000 original MSRP, the owners who were offered the chance would have been foolish not to buy one.

From the moment they were delivered to their first owners, prices shot up into the stratosphere. At the time, if you wanted a high-rev naturally aspirated engine from Porsche with a stick, this was your only option. For at least the first few months, these things were trading hands into the half-million dollar range. They settled down into the mid-300s for a few years, then exploded during the COVID collector car rush. Now they're back up with many examples selling for between $700,000 and $1,000,000.