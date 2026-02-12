Here's How Much A 2021 Porsche 911 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Porsche's incredible 992-generation 911 is a technological force that blends grand touring sensibilities with a platform that's still illogically quick and still fun to drive. The first examples were launched at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and Porsche is still introducing new variants of the chassis today. You never want to buy those first couple model years, though; it's better to give automakers some time to work out the production kinks. By 2021, in spite of a global pandemic that derailed so much progress, Porsche had pretty much perfected the eighth-generation 911 Carrera.

These kinds of cars don't typically get huge numbers added to the odometer, and they're usually well-cared for, so you'll still find a nice example for a bit less than you'd pay for a new one. However, Porsche 911s don't exactly depreciate as quickly as other German luxury automobiles, or even other comparably-priced sports/grand tourers like a 2021 Nissan GT-R. Instead of seeing its price cut in half by depreciation, a 2021 Porsche 911 has only lost about 8% of its value in the last three years, according to Kelly Blue Book (KBB). Because of the post-COVID chip-shortage-induced price boom on sports cars, a five-year-old 911 has "depreciated" back to its original MSRP, more or less.

It's hard to say if that makes a used 911 purchase a good idea right now. If you want a nearly-new 911 for a bit of a discount, you can probably find a good one for around $101,000. That's a little more than you'd pay for a same-year Lotus Evora GT, which might be a more worthwhile buy. Then again, with the base price of a new 911 ballooning to over $135,000, saving 36 grand by purchasing used isn't nothing.