2026 Maserati Grecale Trofeo Is Like If New Jersey Was A Car

Not only is the power substantial, but the Grecale Trofeo is also a wonderful dance partner when the going gets twisty. I struggle to think of another crossover on sale today with better steering. It's just so delightfully light and precise at the same time. Delicate is the best way to describe it, like your mother's stuffed shells. The steering is a real highlight of the car's Corsa mode, which firms everything up and puts the engine into full-kill mode. A lowlight is how Corsa makes the Trofeo's standard adaptive dampers and height-adjustable air suspension way too stiff for any sort of vaguely bumpy road — something that is plentiful where I'm from. Luckily, this can be fixed by hitting the dedicated suspension button on the steering wheel, which softens up that aspect of the car back to a more acceptable setting. Even with the suspension softened, body roll is kept well under control.

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Because the suspension and drive style are so adjustable, the Grecale Trofeo does make for an excellent daily, if that's the sort of thing you're into. The 14-way adjustable seats are plenty comfortable, but they could be considered a bit snug for the meatball lovers out there. Its suspension in softer settings also does a very good job of dispatching rough pavement. The Grecale is a solid commuter if you're the kind of person making the daily trek from Bergen County into Manhattan, thanks to its surprisingly solid driver-assistance suite, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. My car was fitted with an optional Level 2 driver-assist system with lane centering that also worked very well, but I had to keep at least a finger on the wheel at all times, which was a bit annoying.

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What was very annoying was the Grecale Trofeo's snow performance. It was abysmal. During my test, the area of New Jersey where my folks live was hit with over 30 inches of snow. Because I'm such a good son, I left my cozy apartment in New York to help them out, leaving right before the blizzard made travel impossible. Despite the Grecale being fitted with an off-road mode, it was truly dreadful.

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I suspect a lot of my issues were due to the Bridgestone Potenza all-season tires fitted to the car. Ground clearance wasn't an issue thanks to the height-adjustable suspension, but even lightly breathing on the throttle had the rear end of the Grecale Trofeo wanting to become acquainted with the front. I guess that's a byproduct of a heavily rear-biased all-wheel-drive system and a responsive gas pedal. I made it home, obviously, but it was one of — if not the — most nerve-wracking driving experiences of my life. Never have I been so scared on the New Jersey Turnpike.