Does The Smart Money Go With Winter Tires Or All Wheel Drive For Winter Driving?

Apart from having treads with wider spacing, deeper grooves, and numerous sipes, most of what you pay for in winter tires goes toward their rubber compound. Tire technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, to the point that all-terrain tires – previously known for their unrefined ride characteristics – are now smoother on tarmac while still retaining their rugged, go-anywhere DNA.

With winter tires, it starts with the rubber itself. Snow tires use rubber with a high silica content to help it remain pliable, even when the mercury drops to -40°F. Staying soft and flexible in extremely cold temperatures is what primarily sets winter tires apart from summer or all-season tires. It's also why snow tires can help any vehicle handle better in the snow, whether it has a FWD or all-wheel drivetrain.

The folks over at Road & Track agree with us that rubber compound plays a significant role in how the tires can make any vehicle stop, go, and corner better in the snow. What is even more surprising is that unstudded winter tires with more advanced cold-weather rubber compounds can outperform lesser tires with studs, which might change your perspective on how switching to a better compound can make more of a difference than using studs.