Here's How Much Computer You Want In Your Car
There's no limit to the number of functions automakers will push to be computer controlled. All of the things that used to be controlled by an analog interface are getting pushed into a central touchscreen. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat to tell me what percentage of computer they want their car to be, and the answers were all over the place. Most of you kind of settled on the car tech of 15-ish years ago. Maybe the sweet spot for cars was the early 2010s.
Everything that used to be adjustable is getting moved to a computer controlled automation sequence. Everything that made driving joyful is getting migrated beyond your control as the driver and increasingly those modules are tapping in to making driving as unintrusive as possible.
There have certainly been benefits to adding computers into a car's processes, as some of these systems have saved lives and reduced the amount of tailpipe emissions released into the air. I don't think the average driver could safely drive anything without the basics like ABS, back up cameras, or automatic emergency braking anymore. These are just kind of accepted as normal now, which I suppose is alright.
So, let's dig into the answers here. If you didn't get a chance to answer on Saturday, or you are surprised something didn't make the list, feel free to add your own opinions in the comments section below and we'll get into it!
More Computer
I'll be honest. I have a 1-1.5 hrs commute one way. Having a model 3 with autopilot helps me so much. It takes the effort from driving where I don't feel tired after arriving at work or arriving home at night so if it's 100% computer that makes the possible then so be it. It brakes, and turns. Speeds up and slows down. I can't go back to less than the level of computer this car has and I'm far from retirement so it's a must to have this technology.
Suggested by jeeesihere
I've driven a couple different Tesla products with monitored full self driving, or whatever they're legally allowed to call it now, and I was scared out of my wits the whole time. If I never get behind the wheel of another one, it'll be too soon.
I'm in the minority here but if my truck wants to rat me out and tell some dark nefarious force that I drive two times per week to the grocery store, a trip to Ace or HD once a month and a couple of visits to my doctor so be it. I never think about these things.
Suggested by IB007
So long as your normal activities remain legal, you aren't doing anything wrong.
Whatever Is Normal Now
I'm not sure that's the right question to ask, since it all depends on HOW that computer part is implemented, IMHO.
I love my EV, which is essentially a big computer on wheels. I love that I can enter a destination on my phone in Google Maps, then go to my car, and have that destination already pop-up in my Android Auto on the car's infotainment screen. I love that my Spotify playlist is already there and playing and that I can call all my contacts hands free with a voice command. These are all the things that I WANT a computer in my car (or my car that is a computer) to do.
The problem is, a lot of these things are being screwed up by car manufacturers – think proprietary infotainment systems with unnecessary subscriptions for most basic things.
For instance, my e-tron has a built-in transponder module integrated in the car that can connect with EZpass and other toll systems. Fantastic idea! Except that to make it work you have to get a subscription from some 3rd-party Audi partner. Like, why the hell would I do that(!?) when I can just slap my EZpass transponder on the windshield and call it a day?!
Suggested by The Terrible
Implementation is certainly an important part of the puzzle. I guess I'm happy to have most modern tech so long as I never have to pay a subscription or log in to my car.
I would feel good in a car with 63.1892% computer. (approximately) Of that, I want only 3.1415926% stealing personal data.
Suggested by Sarek
I don't need a car to steal your pie.
depends on the car... If it's my weekend 'fun' car, I'd prefer an EV resto-mod with zero driver aids. But for a daily, I'd like basic navigation/auto-pilot/safety features. But I don't want an ai assistant, subscriptions for heated seats, etc. When I buy a car, I want to own it and not be subject to the car company leeching off my bank account for the entirety of my ownership.
Suggested by TschaaaRiiight
I want to study your brain, this is a fascinating comment.
Without computers, we wouldn't have the high horsepower motors that also meet modern emission standards and get good fuel mileage that we have today. I'll take those. Also ABS. Pretty much everything else controlled by computers today isn't of high value to me and I would do without.
Suggested by Michael Rosenfeld
Praise be to the high horsepower gods for bringing us direct fuel injection, precise ignition control, and enough boost to make your head explode.
I think there's a value for technology in cars. The original post/meme may be more directed at EVERYTHING being a computer in the car – ie dashboards, infotainment, etc. Give me my safety systems – the front crash warnings, the rear cross traffic alerts, the blind spot warnings. Yes, we as humans SHOULD be able to do those things, but a little help never hurt anyone. I want you to get home safe. What I don't want is a touchscreen for every damn feature. I should not have to navigate 3 menus to turn on a seat heater or crank up the fan speed. Touchscreens are being forced on the masses and sold as "technology" when in reality they're just major cost savings for the manufacturers. Climate control and basic audio system controls (power/volume/track) should all be physical.
Suggested by Gordon S.
Sorry, but everything's computer.
Less Computer
Easy question: ECU, ABS, and sometimes DSC. Scan online articles or videos which compare subsequent generations of the same car model, side by side: there is not a single thing that additional CPUs have improved in a car, when viewed with 10-20 years of hindsight. It only makes the interface counterintuitive and cluttered, adds unpredictable slop and delay to the drivers inputs.
Suggested by noEV4me
I would argue that there hasn't been a new technology that has improved life on earth since 2008ish. I'd love to be proven wrong.
EFI, ABS, air bags and blind spot/rear bumper sensors. These are the things I find are the best uses of the vehicle computer management systems. Things that promote driver safety and engine efficiency.
Suggested by Paul Moscarella
Surround-view style cameras are actually quite nice to have. Pedestrian and cyclist safety is also worth investing in, if you ask me.
I want electronic fuel injection, electronic spark timing, ABS braking system, adaptive cruise control with lane assist, RDS radio data system on my AM/FM 4 speaker radio... that's about it.
What percent computer would that be? 15-18%
Suggested by Radar Lover Gone
I think adaptive cruise and lane keep assist bump you up to 25% computer at least. But that's not a bad place to be.
My '13 Mazda3 was the perfect amount of computer. Engine was perfect for what it was. No infotainment system. No stupid and unreliable features. And the only nanny was Traction Control. Perfect.
Suggested by Chase
They really don't make economy cars like they used to.
I have three cars, a 2006 S2000, a 2013 Wrangler 10A, and a 2025 GV70.
In my head, I often think of them as small, medium, large computers.
In reality, all three are utterly dependent on the computers, but at least the S2000 still feels very analog.
What I really would like is a completely modern infotainment system that the car has no dependencies on for functionality. I added a nice aftermarket carplay system to the Jeep and it's kind of there. But some automotive systems need a computer, so I think the 10% number is about right.
Manage the ABS and a few other things, and we're good
Suggested by Jason
I'll take one order of small computer, please and thank you.