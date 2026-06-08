Here's How Much Computer You Want In Your Car

There's no limit to the number of functions automakers will push to be computer controlled. All of the things that used to be controlled by an analog interface are getting pushed into a central touchscreen. Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat to tell me what percentage of computer they want their car to be, and the answers were all over the place. Most of you kind of settled on the car tech of 15-ish years ago. Maybe the sweet spot for cars was the early 2010s.

Everything that used to be adjustable is getting moved to a computer controlled automation sequence. Everything that made driving joyful is getting migrated beyond your control as the driver and increasingly those modules are tapping in to making driving as unintrusive as possible.

There have certainly been benefits to adding computers into a car's processes, as some of these systems have saved lives and reduced the amount of tailpipe emissions released into the air. I don't think the average driver could safely drive anything without the basics like ABS, back up cameras, or automatic emergency braking anymore. These are just kind of accepted as normal now, which I suppose is alright.

So, let's dig into the answers here. If you didn't get a chance to answer on Saturday, or you are surprised something didn't make the list, feel free to add your own opinions in the comments section below and we'll get into it!