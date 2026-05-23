What Was The Best Year For Cars?

It's hard not to be nostalgic for an era that doesn't exist anymore, these days. We're all living through a 15-year sustained economic trough that has pushed inflation to untenable levels and wealth inequality higher than it was in the robber baron era. We all have our own vision of when things used to be great, a time we'd like to emulate in modern society. Maybe you want to go back to the pre-internet days of the 1990s, or perhaps just pre-smartphones. Maybe you wish modern society didn't exist at all and you want to go back to horse and buggies in the old west. They say your music taste is cemented around the time you turn 16, but is that also true of your taste in cars? We're here to find out which year was the best when it comes to cool car market saturation.

Maybe you think the best time for cars was the muscle car era, or maybe you're one of those sickos who prefers pre-war. I want you to think about it for a few minutes and determine the exact year that you think was the best in automotive history. This can't just be the year your favorite car was introduced, you have to think holistically about what was available for enthusiasts of all walks of life, and determine the coolest car year. There are definitely some years that will stand out, but give it some thought before you commit. Could you get a great fast sedan? What about a long-distance GT car? The best sports cars? The best hot hatchbacks? The best grocery getters that handle like a dream? Which year was it?

Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.