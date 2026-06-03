Driver Killed When Tesla Using 'Autopilot' Crashes Into Pond
A Florida man was killed when his Tesla Model Y veered off the road and crashed into a pond last week. The car was reportedly using Tesla's "Autopilot" feature, which has since been rebranded "Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer" on vehicles built prior to 2026. The 87-year-old driver and his passenger — a 75-year-old woman — apparently left the roadway and struck an electrical box before becoming submerged in the pond.
Emergency responders took both occupants to local hospitals in the Tampa area shortly after the 8 p.m. crash, according to CBS 10 Tampa Bay. The driver later died while the passenger survived with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have yet to be released.
Pictures of the crash show an absolutely mangled Model Y. The front end of the electric crossover is nearly unrecognizable. It's not clear how fast the car was moving at the time of the crash, but the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.
Another photo of the crossover shows it in the lake, submerged almost up to its roofline. Police say they don't know exactly how long the car was in there before rescuers got to the two stricken passengers.
Much is unknown
Florida Highway Patrol says the Model Y was operating using Tesla's 'Autopilot' Level 2 hands-on advanced driver assistance system, but they haven't explained or figured out exactly what made the car leave the roadway, as the investigation remains ongoing, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reports. It's possible that speed, a medical condition or some sort of abnormality with Tesla's system could have led to the crash.
Bear in mind, it is a bit murky as to exactly what ADAS system the driver was using at the time of the crash. He very well could have been using Autopilot, as FHP suggested, but the name for that system has been widely scrubbed from Tesla's U.S. website, and the used cars it sells now carry the name "Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer" instead. It's very possible that this car wasn't updated to the new name. It's also incredibly possible that this car was using Tesla's Full Self-Driving software, and first responders and reporters just weren't familiar with Tesla's deeply confusing labyrinth of names to know the difference. I suppose time will tell.
Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident. We've reported a hell of a lot about Teslas with FSD or "Autopilot" engaged getting into crashes. The company has had to settle quite a few of them, too. NHTSA is investigating how its system acts in low-visibility conditions. Recently, we told you abouta Cybertruck that tried to drive off an overpass. It's a mess