Driver Killed When Tesla Using 'Autopilot' Crashes Into Pond

A Florida man was killed when his Tesla Model Y veered off the road and crashed into a pond last week. The car was reportedly using Tesla's "Autopilot" feature, which has since been rebranded "Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer" on vehicles built prior to 2026. The 87-year-old driver and his passenger — a 75-year-old woman — apparently left the roadway and struck an electrical box before becoming submerged in the pond.

Emergency responders took both occupants to local hospitals in the Tampa area shortly after the 8 p.m. crash, according to CBS 10 Tampa Bay. The driver later died while the passenger survived with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have yet to be released.

CBS 10 Tampa Bay

Pictures of the crash show an absolutely mangled Model Y. The front end of the electric crossover is nearly unrecognizable. It's not clear how fast the car was moving at the time of the crash, but the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.

Another photo of the crossover shows it in the lake, submerged almost up to its roofline. Police say they don't know exactly how long the car was in there before rescuers got to the two stricken passengers.