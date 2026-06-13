Which Mercedes-Benz Models Are Made In America?

On the internal combustion side, Mercedes' U.S. production is centered around the GLE and GLS SUVs. The midsized GLE is the successor to the longer-serving M-Class (covered below), and joined the lineup for the 2016 model year. The second-generation GLE hit showrooms for the 2020 model year. It's unsurprising that the GLE-based GLE Coupe also has a production history in Alabama. It debuted for 2016 as part of the regular Mercedes lineup, but became solely part of the performance-focused AMG offerings the following year. A more mundane GLE Coupe, the GLE 450 4Matic Coupe, returned in 2025.

The company's flagship GLS SUV is also built in Tuscaloosa, and started as the GL for the 2007 model year. The second generation launched for 2013 and was rebranded as the GLS for 2017, when Mercedes changed its trim structure nomenclature. The latest generation debuted for the 2020 model year. A year later, Mercedes upped the ante by introducing a Maybach version of the GLS, the first use of the storied sub-brand on an SUV. Alabama also has a role in the company's EV production, building the EQE SUV and EQS SUV in the same facility as their gas-powered counterparts. Both models were launched for the 2023 model year, but 2026 saw hefty price reductions and production stops due to slow sales. The Maybach version of the EQS SUV also enjoyed serious discounts for the same reason.

The U.S. is also home to a van assembly plant in Charleston, South Carolina. In operation since 2006, the facility assembles Sprinter vans and previously built the Metris for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The all-electric eSprinter was added to the production roster in 2024.