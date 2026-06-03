Which BMW Models Are Made In America?

The company's benchmark X5 is the South Carolina factory's longest continuous-running nameplate, with production starting in 1999 (for the 2000 model year). While luxury SUVs are a dime a dozen now, that wasn't the case a quarter century ago. BMW was racing to catch up to the Mercedes ML and Lexus RX, which had already hit the market. The current X5 is part of the fourth (G05) generation. Given its shared roots with the X5, it was only natural that the X6 be manufactured at the same factory. The X6 launched for the 2008 model year, a year after the second-generation X5 appeared.

The X3 started out being built in Austria, among other places, when it hit showrooms in 2004. However, BMW expanded the Spartanburg plant to add this compact SUV to the production roster, beginning with second-generation X3 for the 2011 model year. The company released the third generation for 2018, with production split between South Carolina and other global locations. The X3 became BMW's best-seller in 2023, and U.S. manufacturing continued with the 2025 X3, the start of the weird-looking fourth generation.

Despite the X5 offering third-row seating for many years (a feature dropped in 2024), the vehicle never matched the space of larger Mercedes-Benz GLS. To address this shortcoming, BMW introduced the three-row X7 for 2019, which has been built in South Carolina since day one. While the X7 arguably earns flagship status for size in BMW's SUV lineup, the U.S.-built XM earns bragging rights as the company's most expensive utility for 2026: $160,775 (including destination charges). The XM can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, thanks to the 738 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 paired with a plug-in hybrid system.