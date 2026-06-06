These Overrated Muscle Cars Are More Trouble Than They're Worth

The Hellcat V8 is what happens when Dodge combines old-school American muscle and sophisticated forced induction. The result is perhaps the definitive muscle car engine of the 21st century. The formula was so successful that Dodge repeatedly returned to it, creating a growing family of Hellcat-powered vehicles that eventually included coupes, sedans, SUVs, special editions, and increasingly-powerful derivatives. They were loud, theatrical, unapologetic, and often hilariously overpowered. Even people who would never buy one tend to love the fact that Dodge built them in the first place, with a few of us being gradually shifting from the question of "why?" and instead asking "why not a Hellcat Pacifica?"

And yet, Dodge never really stopped chasing bigger numbers. Output and performance climbed massively from the formula's 707-horsepower debut in the Challenger SRT Hellcat to the 1,025-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon 170, but the basic pitch stayed the same: more power, more noise, more straight-line absurdity. That is fun, obviously. It is also where the case for "overrated" starts to make sense.

Whether you were looking at a Challenger, Charger, Durango, or Demon-adjacent drag-strip science project, the Hellcat treatment often meant the same question kept getting answered while other questions became easier to ignore. How much grip does this actually have? How often can you use this much power? Is this version meaningfully better, or just more outrageous? Maybe that's exactly what enthusiasts wanted, but then again, maybe a one-trick pony is still a one-trick pony — even if you happen to have more than 700 of them.