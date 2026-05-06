This Classic Plymouth Isn't Known As The 'Holy Grail' Of Muscle Cars For Nothing
When it comes to muscle car royalty, the 1971 Hemicuda is tough to beat, especially in its convertible format. For those wondering, "Hemicuda" was how Chrysler marketed Plymouth 'Cudas with the 426 Hemi V8. Although Mopar had the 426 Hemi in a lot of cars, the 'Cuda is special because only 780 of these were sold (with Hemis) during its two-year production run from 1970-71. Out of these 780 cars, only 114 or so were sold in '71, making them even more special.
How many of those '71 Hemicudas were convertibles, you ask? Only 12 — though the exclusivity factor doesn't end there, as only seven of those were sold domestically, with the rest destined for non-U.S. customers. One car was sold in 2014 for $3.5 million, another in 2015 for $2.25 million, and a 1970 example managed to fetch $2.5 million. Mecum sold a '71 convertible as recently as 2026 for $3 million. Although having a Hemi played its part, the car's condition, provenance, mileage, and optional extras also dictate what it's worth.
If you really want to push the rarity angle, it probably has to be the '71 Cuda Convertible with a 426 Hemi and a four-speed Hurst Pistol Grip manual. According to MotorTrend and Hagerty, only three of those were sold, and one hit the auction block in 2022 with an expected price of $6.5 million. Although it was a no-sale, bidding reached as high as $4.8 million. Audrain Automobile Museum, however, reckons that there are at least seven examples of '71 Hemicudas with the four-speed manual.
Hemi, convertible, and the rarity quotient
Although Dodge's Hemi engine has its fair share of pros and cons, the 426 was a really special motor, especially given how the '70s progressed. Conservatively rated at 425 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque, the 7.0-liter "Elephant" was the top-shelf engine for many of Mopar's offerings at the time, starting with the 1966 model year. You could've had the street Hemi 426 until 1971 when Chrysler finally pulled the plug. However, it was not a cheap option, making these 426 Hemis pretty rare. Furthermore, the 1971 'Cudas were visually different from the previous model year, with a redesigned front grille and four headlights instead of the earlier two. You also got fender inserts and updated taillights in these later E-body 'Cudas. Something else that might be of interest is that only the Hemicudas were painted with the Hemi decal. Every other engine got tags near the rear spoiler.
As you can tell, a combination of factors is responsible for these Hemicudas commanding ridiculous money. Even the hardtops are coveted. While they usually command six-figure sums, certain examples happily cross the seven-figure mark, like this 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with its $2.2 million asking price. Why? Because the car in question was one of the first Hemicudas to roll off the production line. That's not to say there aren't other cars belonging to the muscle car ilk that demand crazy sums. Honorable mentions include the 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL1 (with only 69 units made) and the 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Convertible. Only 96 of these convertibles were sold with the four-speed manual box.