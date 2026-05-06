This Classic Plymouth Isn't Known As The 'Holy Grail' Of Muscle Cars For Nothing

When it comes to muscle car royalty, the 1971 Hemicuda is tough to beat, especially in its convertible format. For those wondering, "Hemicuda" was how Chrysler marketed Plymouth 'Cudas with the 426 Hemi V8. Although Mopar had the 426 Hemi in a lot of cars, the 'Cuda is special because only 780 of these were sold (with Hemis) during its two-year production run from 1970-71. Out of these 780 cars, only 114 or so were sold in '71, making them even more special.

How many of those '71 Hemicudas were convertibles, you ask? Only 12 — though the exclusivity factor doesn't end there, as only seven of those were sold domestically, with the rest destined for non-U.S. customers. One car was sold in 2014 for $3.5 million, another in 2015 for $2.25 million, and a 1970 example managed to fetch $2.5 million. Mecum sold a '71 convertible as recently as 2026 for $3 million. Although having a Hemi played its part, the car's condition, provenance, mileage, and optional extras also dictate what it's worth.

If you really want to push the rarity angle, it probably has to be the '71 Cuda Convertible with a 426 Hemi and a four-speed Hurst Pistol Grip manual. According to MotorTrend and Hagerty, only three of those were sold, and one hit the auction block in 2022 with an expected price of $6.5 million. Although it was a no-sale, bidding reached as high as $4.8 million. Audrain Automobile Museum, however, reckons that there are at least seven examples of '71 Hemicudas with the four-speed manual.