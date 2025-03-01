No, John Wick's Mustang Wasn't A Real Boss 429—Here's What It Really Was
Since the first film in the successful franchise was released over a decade ago, John Wick has become an icon of the action movie genre. With a fifth film set to release this summer, this one a spin-off with a focus on Ana de Armas' titular Ballerina, it's a perfect time to talk about the car that started a one-man revolution. In the first John Wick film, some very dumb Russian gangsters break in to the Wick residence, kill his dog, and steal his vintage Ford Mustang. In the universe of the film the car is called out as a 1969 Mustang Boss 429 during the opening scenes when the eventual villain, Iosef Tarasov played by Alfie Allen, admires it at the gas station.
"Nice ride," says Iosef. "Mustang. Boss 429. She a '70?" To which Wick replies simply, "'69."
But if you know your Mustangs you started waving your BS flag immediately. I grew up a Mustang fanatic, a trait I inherited from my father, and I've had a handful of vintage 'Stangs float through my garage, so I figured it would be a good exercise for me to dig in and try to solve the issue once and for all what kind of Mustang it actually is. Based on the four-headlight front fascia and the simulated scoop in the top of the rear quarter panel, we know 1969 is correct, as the 1970 models removed both of those visual cues. But it's definitely not a Boss 429.
How do we know it's not a Boss 429?
First of all, how do we know it isn't a Boss 429? Well, the simplest place to start is that Ford made just 859 Boss 429 Mustangs for 1969 to homologate the engine for use in NASCAR (which it dominated). A Boss 429 in decent shape typically runs around a quarter million dollars, so blowing a huge percentage of the original film's $20,000,000-ish budget on the hero car is probably a bad idea. Beyond that, the car just plain isn't a Boss 429 because it's almost definitely a Mach 1 instead.
1969 Boss 429s were only available in five exterior colors: Raven Black, Wimbledon White, Royal Maroon, Candy Apple Red, or Black Jade, none of which match Wick's ride. The Boss 429's signature hood scoop, larger than any other Mustang, is not on this car. The Boss 429 was a largely unadorned with a comparatively clean design for performance Mustangs of the time. It wouldn't have had the chromed rocker covers, stripes, or hood pins that the car in the film have. Obviously it's possible to retrofit those items onto a car, but again with the rarity and need to have multiples, why would you? The main nail in the coffin to me, however, is that the car is clearly shown to have an automatic transmission at a couple points on screen, and all Boss 429s were equipped with a 4-speed manual gearbox.
How many Mustangs did they wreck on set?
Besides all that, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for a movie studio to use such a rare car in the production of a film anyway. Movies require sometimes six or eight copies of the same car to make a scene work, especially an action film with lots of stunt driving and destroyed cars. According to GQ the producers of the film reportedly used five Mustangs in the making of the first "John Wick" film, and all five of them were destroyed in the process. Reportedly John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, wrecked the first car on his very first take behind the wheel.
The Mach 1, meanwhile, was a very popular performance and appearance package for the 1969 model year and buying up five of them for the production of what was a fairly low-budget film would have been entirely possible. The smaller non-Boss hood scoop, chin spoiler, high-backed seats, and hood pins are all signature pieces of the Mach 1 puzzle. To make the car stand out a little, or perhaps lightly pay homage to the famed "Eleanor" Mustang in "Gone In 60 Seconds," the Mach 1 stripes are missing and the car is presented in a dark gunmetal color with a pair of black rally stripes. As Iosef says in the film, it's a "beautiful car" but certainly not a Boss.