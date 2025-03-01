No, John Wick's Mustang Wasn't A Real Boss 429—Here's What It Really Was

Since the first film in the successful franchise was released over a decade ago, John Wick has become an icon of the action movie genre. With a fifth film set to release this summer, this one a spin-off with a focus on Ana de Armas' titular Ballerina, it's a perfect time to talk about the car that started a one-man revolution. In the first John Wick film, some very dumb Russian gangsters break in to the Wick residence, kill his dog, and steal his vintage Ford Mustang. In the universe of the film the car is called out as a 1969 Mustang Boss 429 during the opening scenes when the eventual villain, Iosef Tarasov played by Alfie Allen, admires it at the gas station.

"Nice ride," says Iosef. "Mustang. Boss 429. She a '70?" To which Wick replies simply, "'69."

But if you know your Mustangs you started waving your BS flag immediately. I grew up a Mustang fanatic, a trait I inherited from my father, and I've had a handful of vintage 'Stangs float through my garage, so I figured it would be a good exercise for me to dig in and try to solve the issue once and for all what kind of Mustang it actually is. Based on the four-headlight front fascia and the simulated scoop in the top of the rear quarter panel, we know 1969 is correct, as the 1970 models removed both of those visual cues. But it's definitely not a Boss 429.